Toll Brothers Announces New Luxury Home Community Coming Soon to Simpsonville, South Carolina

SIMPSONVILLE, S.C., Dec. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL), the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes, today announced its newest community, Woodcrest Hills , is coming soon to the Five Forks area of Simpsonville, South Carolina. This exclusive neighborhood will be conveniently located at Woodruff Road and Finley Hill Court in Simpsonville and will feature luxury home designs built with the quality and craftsmanship for which Toll Brothers is known. Site work is underway, and the community is anticipated to open for sale in the spring of 2024.







Located in the desirable Five Forks area, Woodcrest Hills will offer 40 home sites and eight brand-new home designs with spacious open floor plans and well-appointed kitchens. Home buyers will experience modern architectural details, patios for indoor/outdoor living, and private flex space for home offices to complement a luxurious lifestyle. Homes are priced from the low $400,000s.

“Woodcrest Hills will offer residents the rare opportunity to build a new construction home within the well-established and highly desirable Five Forks area,” said Jason Simpson, Division President of Toll Brothers in South Carolina. “With open floor plans and unrivaled personalization options through the Toll Brothers Design Studio experience, our well-located and refined community will set a new standard for luxury living in Simpsonville.”

Home buyers will experience one-stop shopping at the Toll Brothers Design Studio . The state-of-the-art Design Studio allows home buyers to choose from a wide array of selections to personalize their dream home with the assistance of Toll Brothers professional Design Consultants.

Woodcrest Hills is convenient to premier shopping, dining, and recreational destinations. The community is served by top-rated Greenville schools, including Rudolph G. Gordan Elementary and Middle School, and the new Fountain Inn High School.

For more information on Woodcrest Hills by Toll Brothers and to join the interest list, call (866) 232-1717 or visit TollBrothers.com/SC .





About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc., a Fortune 500 Company, is the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes. The Company was founded 56 years ago in 1967 and became a public company in 1986. Its common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “TOL.” The Company serves first-time, move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, and second-home buyers, as well as urban and suburban renters. Toll Brothers builds in over 60 markets in 24 states: Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, and Washington, as well as in the District of Columbia. The Company operates its own architectural, engineering, mortgage, title, land development, smart home technology, and landscape subsidiaries. The Company also develops master-planned and golf course communities as well as operates its own lumber distribution, house component assembly, and manufacturing operations.

Toll Brothers was named the #1 Home Builder in Fortune magazine’s 2023 survey of the World’s Most Admired Companies®, the eighth year it has been so honored. Toll Brothers has also been named Builder of the Year by Builder magazine and is the first two-time recipient of Builder of the Year from Professional Builder magazine. For more information visit TollBrothers.com .

©2023 Fortune Media IP Limited. All rights reserved. Used under license. Fortune and Fortune Media IP Limited are not affiliated with, and do not endorse the products or services of, Toll Brothers.

