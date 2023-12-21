Veer Surpasses 150K Investments on StartEngine

Novato, CA, Dec. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A rising force in innovative eBike technology, Veer is captivating investors. The company recently surpassed $150K in investments on Start Engine. The growing recognition showcases a promising investment opportunity for backers on StartEngine.





Veer expresses its sincere gratitude to their community of investors. Funds raised will play a pivotal role in fueling continued growth. This will enable the company to advance its innovative technologies and expand its market presence.

Here's why Veer is a prime investment choice for forward-thinking individuals:



Redefining the way people think about urban mobility. Their Shift Drive System offers game-changing solutions that transcend traditional eBike functionalities.

The eBike and global bicycle markets are witnessing exponential growth. Veer is strategically positioned to capitalize on the expanding market demands.

By advocating for eco-friendly transportation solutions, Veer is contributing to a more sustainable future.



Veer's growth is exponential, with the Light Electric Vehicle Market seeing a 2-3X surge annually. This market encompasses eBikes, e-scooters, and various LEVs. This expanding market, notably the eBike sector, was valued at $28.87B in 2023. The company has grown 2X Annually in the LEV Market.



Even more impressive? They have consistently achieved an extraordinary 200% year-over-year growth since 2019. As they continue to break barriers, this track record positions them as a promising investment opportunity.