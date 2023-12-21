Announcing Chubb Canada as Insurance provider to the Children’s Education Trust of Canada Registered Education Savings Plans

BURLINGTON, Ontario, Dec. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Children’s Education Funds Inc., distributor of the Children’s Education Trust of Canada Registered Education Savings Plans consisting of the Group Option Plan, the Achievers Plan and the Self-Initiated Option Plan (collectively the “Scholarship Plans”) is pleased to announce that effective January 1, 2024, the insurance provider for our Scholarship Plans will be Chubb Life Insurance Company of Canada (“Chubb Canada”).

Chubb Canada is a unit of Chubb, one of the world's largest property and casualty insurers. Chubb Canada has provided insurance to clients in Canada for many years. We are very excited to partner with Chubb Canada to continue to serve our subscribers. We are also pleased to announce that NFP Canada is our broker of record for our insurance program. To learn more about Chubb Canada please visit https://www.chubb.com/ca-en/privacy-policy.html.

About Children’s Education Funds Inc.

Children’s Education Funds Inc. (CEFI) has been helping families save for Registered Education Savings Plans since 1991. CEFI promises to assist parents in fulfilling their savings goals to nurture the dreams for their child’s education tailored to their individual needs by trained and licensed Dealing Representatives.

About Chubb

Chubb Canada is a unit of Chubb, one of the world's largest property and casualty insurers. With operations in 54 countries and territories, Chubb provides commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and supplemental health insurance, reinsurance and life insurance to a diverse group of clients. As an underwriting company, we assess, assume and manage risk with insight and discipline. We service and pay our claims fairly and promptly. The company is also defined by its extensive product and service offerings, broad distribution capabilities, exceptional financial strength and local operations globally. Parent company Chubb Limited is listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: CB) and is a component of the S&P 500 index. Chubb maintains executive offices in Zurich, New York, London, Paris and other locations, and employs approximately 34,000 people worldwide. Additional information can be found at: www.chubb.com.

Chubb Insurance Company of Canada has offices in Toronto, Calgary, Montreal and Vancouver and provides its products and services through licensed insurance brokers across Canada. For additional information, visit: chubb.com/ca.

Media Contact:

Children’s Education Funds Inc.

3221 North Service Road

Burlington, ON L7N 3G2

Canada



1 (800) 246-1203



www.cefi.ca