Hudson Acquisition I Corp. Receives Notification from Nasdaq Regarding Minimum Market Value Deficiency

NEW YORK, Dec. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hudson Acquisition I Corp. (the "Company" or "Hudson") (Nasdaq: HUDA), announced today that it received a notice (the "Notice") from the Listing Qualifications Department of the Nasdaq Stock Market LLC ("Nasdaq") on December 15, 2023, indicating that the Company is currently not in compliance with the minimum Market Value of Listed Securities (“MVLS”) set forth in the Nasdaq Rules for continued listing on the Nasdaq Global Market. Nasdaq Listing Rule 5450(b)(2)(A) requires companies to maintain a minimum market value of US$50,000,000 and Listing Rule 5810(c)(3)(C) provides that a failure to meet the market value requirement exists if the deficiency continues for a period of 30 consecutive business days. Based on the market value of the Company for the 30 consecutive business days from October 19, 2023, to December 14, 2023, the Company no longer meets the minimum market value requirement. This notification does not impact the listing and trading of the Company’s securities at this time.

To provide context regarding the change of the Company’s market value, as previously disclosed in our recent 8K filing, on July 17, 2023, the Company held a Special Meeting of shareholders to address significant proposals, including the "Extension Amendment Proposal," the "Redemption Limitation Amendment Proposal," and the "Adjournment Proposal." In connection with the votes to approve the proposals above, the holders of 4,427,969 shares of common stock of the Company properly exercised their right to redeem their shares.

Pursuant to Nasdaq Listing Rule 5810(c)(3)(C), the Company has a compliance period of 180 calendar days (or until June 12, 2024) to regain compliance. If at any time during this compliance period the Company’s MVLS closes at US$50,000,000 or more for a minimum of ten consecutive business days, Nasdaq will notify the Company that it has achieved compliance with the MVLS requirement and this matter will be closed.

In the event the Company does not regain compliance with Rule 5450(b)(2)(A) prior to the expiration of the compliance period, it will receive written notification that its securities are subject to delisting. Alternatively, the Company may consider applying to transfer its securities to the Nasdaq Capital Market.

The Company intends to regain compliance with Nasdaq listing rules and will evaluate its available options to regain compliance with Nasdaq's minimum MVLS rule within the compliance period.

About Hudson Acquisition I Corp.

Hudson Acquisition I Corp. is a Delaware corporation incorporated as a blank check company for the purpose of entering into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The Company's efforts to identify a prospective target business will not be limited to a particular industry or geographic region except that the Company will not consummate an initial business combination with any entity being based in or having the majority of its operations in China (including Hong Kong and Macau). The Company affirmatively excludes as an initial business combination with a target company of which financial statements are audited by an accounting firm that the United States Public Company Accounting Oversight Board is unable to inspect for two consecutive years beginning in 2021.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts. Such forward-looking statements, including the search for an initial business combination, are subject to risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ from the forward-looking statements. No assurance can be given that the net proceeds of the offering will be used as indicated. Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous conditions, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, including those set forth in the Risk Factors section of the Company's registration statement for the offering filed with the SEC. Copies are available on the SEC's website, www.sec.gov. The Company expressly disclaims any obligations or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in the Company's expectations with respect thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any statement is based, except as may be required by law.

Company Contact:

Hudson Acquisition I Corp.

Jiang Hui

Telephone: +1(347) 205-3126

Investor and Media Contact:

International Elite Capital Inc.

Annabelle Zhang

Telephone: +1(646) 866-7989

Email: annabelle@iecapitalusa.com