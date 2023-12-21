Banzai CEO Purchases Additional Shares in Market

SEATTLE, Dec. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Banzai International, Inc. (NASDAQ: BNZI) (“Banzai” or the “Company”), a leading marketing technology company that provides essential marketing and sales solutions, today announced that Chairman and CEO, Joe Davy, had acquired additional shares of Banzai stock in the open market. Banzai will make a corresponding Form 4 filing in the coming days.



“I have purchased additional shares of Banzai stock in the open market, and I may continue to do so if the price remains at or below these levels,” said Joe Davy, CEO and Founder of Banzai. “I am highly confident in our team’s ability to execute on our strategy of consolidating mission-critical MarTech products under a single brand. I believe this is the right time and the right market, and I am optimistic about our ability to execute on this strategy in the near term.”

About Banzai

Banzai is a marketing technology company that provides essential marketing and sales solutions for businesses of all sizes. On a mission to help their customers achieve their mission, Banzai enables companies of all sizes to target, engage, and measure both new and existing customers more effectively. Banzai customers include Square, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Thinkific, Doodle and ActiveCampaign, among thousands of others. Learn more at www.banzai.io . For investors, please visit https://ir.banzai.io/.

Forward-Looking Statements

