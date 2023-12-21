CooperCompanies to Present at the J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

SAN RAMON, Calif., Dec. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CooperCompanies (Nasdaq: COO), a leading global medical device company, will participate at the J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, January 9, 2024. Al White, President and CEO, will represent the Company in a session scheduled to begin at 6:00 PM ET.



The webcast will be available to investors and other interested parties by accessing the CooperCompanies’ website at http://investor.coopercos.com. A replay of the event will be available on the same webpage following its conclusion.

About CooperCompanies

CooperCompanies (Nasdaq: COO) is a leading global medical device company focused on improving lives one person at a time. The Company operates through two business units, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. CooperVision is a trusted leader in the contact lens industry, improving the vision of millions of people every day. CooperSurgical is a leading fertility and women’s health company dedicated to assisting women, babies and families at the healthcare moments that matter most. Headquartered in San Ramon, CA, CooperCompanies (“Cooper”) has a workforce of more than 15,000 with products sold in over 130 countries. For more information, please visit www.coopercos.com.

Contact:

Kim Duncan

Vice President, Investor Relations and Risk Management

925-460-3663

ir@cooperco.com



