Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. Announces Appointment of Amelia “Amy” Counts to Boards of Directors

SPRINGFIELD, Mo., Dec. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Great Southern Bancorp, Inc., (NASDAQ:GSBC), the holding company for Great Southern Bank, announced today that Amelia “Amy” Counts has been appointed to the Boards of Directors of the Bank and the holding company, with her service to commence January 1, 2024.

Great Southern President and CEO Joseph W. Turner said, “We welcome Amy as a director of our Company and Bank. We value diversity of talent, knowledge and experience in our Board members, and Amy’s extensive business development and customer relationship expertise will prove to be a tremendous asset to our Board. Amy being a resident of St. Louis will also bring valuable insight and perspective as we expand customer relationships in this key market for our Company.”

Counts is currently a regional vice president of sales at St. Louis-based Wise F&I. She has more than 25 years of experience in sales and marketing of information technology and software solutions, primarily in the automotive industry. Counts earned a bachelor’s degree from Missouri State University. She has received extensive training from several notable national sales training organizations, including the Northwestern Kellogg Sales Institute.

Counts currently serves on the Board of Trustees for the Missouri State University Foundation and acts as co-chair of the Foundation’s newly-formed Bears WIN, or Women’s Impact Network. She was also recently selected to serve as vice-chair of the now-underway Missouri State University Presidential Search Committee. She previously served on the Missouri State University Board of Governors from 2017 to 2023, acting as chair in 2021. In addition, Counts is a board member of St. Louis Artworks and an Alumni Advisory Board member for Delta Zeta Sorority – Epsilon Nu Chapter.

Other members of the Great Southern Boards include Chairman William V. Turner, President and CEO Joseph W. Turner, Kevin R. Ausburn, Julie T. Brown, Thomas J. Carlson, Steven D. Edwards, Debra Mallonee (Shantz) Hart, Douglas M. Pitt and Earl A. Steinert, Jr.

Headquartered in Springfield, Missouri, with $5.7 billion in assets, Great Southern offers a broad range of banking services to customers. The Company operates 90 retail banking centers in Missouri, Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Arkansas and Nebraska and commercial lending offices in Atlanta; Charlotte, North Carolina; Chicago; Dallas; Denver; Omaha, Nebraska; Phoenix and Tulsa, Oklahoma. The common stock of Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. is listed on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbol "GSBC."

