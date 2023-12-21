Par Pacific Announces 2024 Capital Expenditure Guidance

HOUSTON, Dec. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: PARR) (“Par Pacific”) today announced its 2024 capital expenditure and turnaround outlay guidance with a range of $220 million to $250 million.



2024 Capital Expenditure and

Turnaround Outlay Guidance $ in millions Turnarounds & Catalyst ¹ $75 - 90 Maintenance ² 85 - 90 Growth ³ 60 - 70 Total Capital Expenditure and

Turnaround Outlay $220 - 250

¹ Includes pre-turnaround spend related to the 2025 Hawaii turnaround.

² Includes Billings reliability investments.

³ Includes capital spend for the Hawaii renewable hydrotreater project.

