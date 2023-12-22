TranSystems Adds Washington-based BCE Engineers, Inc.

Kansas City, Mo., Dec. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TranSystems Corp., a national transportation consulting firm that provides engineering, architectural, planning and construction solutions, brings on BCE Engineers, Inc., a full-service mechanical, electrical and fire protection engineering consulting firm based in Fife, Washington, just outside of Tacoma.



“The BCE and TranSystems combination boosts the collective firms’ architecture and buildings systems services while adding a geographic presence in the Pacific Northwest,” said TranSystems CEO, Richard Morsches.



Established in 1986, BCE provides professional design services on design-build, design-bid-build, surveys, studies, and specialized task order projects for a wide variety of markets, including military, waterfront, education, medical, commercial, housing/mix-use, and maintenance/industrial.



"We're excited to welcome BCE to TranSystems, marking a significant expansion in our capabilities in the Pacific Northwest and nationwide” said TranSystems Senior Vice President and Federal Market Sector Leader, Kevin Chafin. “Their addition not only strengthens our geographic reach but also elevates our expertise in mechanical, electrical, plumbing, and fire protection practices. This strategic alliance promises to amplify our impact to our clients, fostering innovation and excellence as we chart new horizons together."



BCE’s 75-person team will join the TranSystems national 1,800-person workforce. Recently joining TranSystems was Baltimore-based WBCM. TranSystems is ranked #65 on the ENR Top 500 Design Firms list.



“After so many years of working closely together, we are excited to be joining the TranSystems team and are looking forward to seeing what the future holds,” said BCE Principal Ben Hedin. “We will continue to uphold the strong local presence we've built over decades while expanding our reach on a national scale.”



Sentinel Capital Partners continues to team with TranSystems to expand its presence in the infrastructure industry.



About TranSystems

TranSystems plans, designs, and oversees construction to enhance the transportation networks and infrastructure that makes communities more livable today and in the future. Its professionals in more than 65 offices throughout the U.S. bring strong local connections, new thinking, and fresh approaches to solve community challenges across the country. Learn more at www.transystems.com.

About BCE Engineers, Inc.

Established in 1986, BCE Engineers, Inc. is a full-service mechanical, electrical, life safety, energy, and systems engineering consulting firm in Fife, WA. It has served the Department of Defense for more than 30 years.

