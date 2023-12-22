Flash News: OKX Announces Integration of Band Protocol, zkLink, TaskOn, Meson, HorizonDEX and XY Finance into X1 Network for Enhanced Web3 Functionality

SINGAPORE, Dec. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OKX, a leading Web3 technology company, has issued updates for December 21, 2023.



OKX Announces Integration of Band Protocol, zkLink, TaskOn, Meson, HorizonDEX and XY Finance into X1 Network for Enhanced Web3 Functionality



OKX today announced that Band Protocol, zkLink, TaskOn, Meson, HorizonDEX and XY Finance have integrated with the testnet version of X1, OKX's new, highly performant and secure Ethereum-based Zero Knowledge (ZK) Layer-2 (L2) network, built with the Polygon Chain Development Kit (CDK). These integrations expand the capabilities of X1, providing users with the opportunity to explore a diverse range of Web3 solutions in a secure and controlled environment.

• Band Protocol is a cross-chain data oracle platform that enables users to leverage real-world data and APIs in their smart contracts.

• zkLink is a zk-rollup trading infrastructure, empowering users to engage in DeFi, real-world assets and NFT DApps in a roll-up centric, multi-chain environment.

• TaskOn is a decentralized platform for Web3 task management, simplifying campaign creation and execution while enhancing community engagement and brand awareness.

• Meson provides a faster and safer way to execute low-cost, zero-slippage ETH and stablecoin cross-chain swaps.

• HorizonDEX is a high-performing V3 concentrated liquidity DEX on Linea and Base.

• XY Finance enables cross-chain asset swaps across major EVMs, including zkSync, Optimism, Arbitrum, Line, Base, Scroll and more.

With these integrations, the X1 network continues to grow and develop, offering users and developers access to the world's biggest blockchain ecosystems. X1, a state-of-the-art protocol designed for builders, creators and Web3 enthusiasts, provides high security and scalability while reducing transaction costs. The network's compatibility with Ethereum ensures seamless deployment of EVM-based DApps, and its connectivity with various smart contracts, wallets and tools enhances the user experience.



