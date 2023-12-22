Discover how you can invest alongside Money Mayweather in his fitness empire - Join the live webinar with Q&A.

Plano, Texas, Dec. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mayweather Fitness Holdings is hosting a live event on January 4th at 12 PM PST about their new investment opportunity. The chance to secure your spot ends in 2 weeks.



For the first time ever, the public has the chance to acquire a stake in the Mayweather Fitness empire! The company understands the value of inclusivity, allowing potential investors to own shares for as little as $250.



Established Company: They dominate the $22B+ boutique fitness industry with 100 gym locations nationwide. This doesn’t even cover the full business suite under the Mayweather Fitness Holdings umbrella.



Why are they raising publicly?

-Floyd wants his community to be part of his success.

-Our goal is to provide an avenue to grow generational wealth.

-We want to open the door for everyone to participate.



Mayweather Fitness Holdings is not just about gym franchises – we're strategically expanding into nutritional supplements, XR/mobile gaming, and boxing gloves! This diverse portfolio sets us up for sustained growth in the fitness and lifestyle industries. With $10M+ already raised in venture capital, joining us on this journey means participating in our success and sharing in the value we create.