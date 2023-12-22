High Fiber Feed Market to Surpass US$ 524.1 Million at 4.4% CAGR by 2034: Fact.MR Report

Rockville , Dec. 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per Fact.MR, a provider of market research and competitive intelligence, the High Fiber Feed Market was worth around US$ 276.3 million in 2019. The demand for high fiber feed is anticipated to surge at 4.4% CAGR from 2024 to 2034. The market is forecasted to reach US$ 524.1 million by 2034.

With increased populations and incomes, there has been a global demand for increased livestock output, leading to a corresponding rise in the need for high-fiber feeds. Higher investments within the animal nutrition industry have also resulted in the formulation of high-fiber feeds with optimized nutritional profiles, further promoting their popularity.

By Livestock By Source Ingredient By Type of Fiber By Region

By Livestock By Source Ingredient By Type of Fiber By Region Ruminants

Poultry

Equines

Swine

Aquatic Animals

Pets

Others Soybean

Wheat

Corn

Sugar Beet

Other Sources Soluble

Insoluble

Both North America

Europe

Latin America

East Asia

South Asia & Oceania

Middle East & Africa



With an increased understanding of the importance of gut health and general animal well-being, cattle farmers prioritize high-fiber diets. Consumers' preference for nutrient-rich animal-based food products, such as meat, fish, and eggs, has also surged the demand for animal feeds with concentrated fibers.

Key Takeaways from the Global Bullet Market Study Report

The United States meets more than 70% of the total demand for high fiber feeds in North America.

Over the projection years, the high fiber feed industry in the United States is anticipated to advance at 5% CAGR.

China is the leading market in East Asia and contributes to more than 70% of the total high fiber feed sales in the region.

The current valuation of the high fiber feed industry in China is nearly US$ 59.2 million, and through 2034, it is predicted to expand with a 5.2% CAGR.

The insoluble fiber feed segment is forecast to rise at a 4.5% CAGR till 2034.

Competitive Landscape for Market Players

Several high fiber feed market players partner with farmers, cooperatives, and sustainable sourcing initiatives. These collaborations aim to ensure a resilient and responsible supply chain for raw materials, a critical aspect of sustainable feed production. Companies often collaborate with research institutions and universities to stay at the forefront of scientific advancements in animal nutrition.

These collaborations drive innovation in the development of high fiber feed formulations that enhance animal health and performance. Leading players in the high fiber feed market increasingly adopt circular economy principles. This involves minimizing waste, optimizing resource use, and creating feed solutions that contribute to environmental sustainability.

“The adoption of high-fiber feeds is part of an integrated approach to comply with strict standards and regulations pertaining to animal nutrition and welfare. Leading market players are focusing more on the production of high-fiber diets that are delightful, nutritionally balanced, and customized to meet the unique requirements of many animal species,” says a Fact.MR analyst.

Recent Developments by the Market Players

In mid-2021, Cargill Inc. revealed plans to expand its animal nutrition business in China after the completion of a new premix factory there. The firm anticipates that the new facility is likely to enable it to fulfil the increasing demand in the area for quality high-fiber feed ingredients in the country.

In 2021, DuPont Nutrition & Biosciences announced to enhance the digestibility of dietary fibers for animals through the introduction of its novel enzyme solutions. It is anticipated that these innovative enzymes can assist in satisfying the rising demand for nutritional fiber supplement trends.

Report Attribute Details Value Projection (2034) USD 524.1 Million Growth Rate (2024-2034) 4.4% CAGR No. of pages 170 Pages No. of Tables 64 Tables No. of Figures 192 Figures



Increased Focus on Animal Preventive Health Drives Growth in the Insoluble Fiber Feed Segment

In terms of various fiber types incorporated into animal feed, the insoluble fiber feed segment is poised to account for 58.8% of total consumption by 2024. Projections indicate a substantial surge in demand for insoluble fiber feeds over the next decade, with an anticipated Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 4.5%.

Insoluble fiber feeds are gaining prominence as a proactive measure for animal health, effectively mitigating the risk of metabolic issues and digestive ailments. Livestock owners increasingly prefer insoluble fiber due to its superior nutrition delivery ratio and extended shelf life compared to other fiber types. This shift underscores the growing recognition of insoluble fiber as a vital component in promoting and maintaining the health of animals in various agricultural settings.

