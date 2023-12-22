MacGregor has received a significant cargo handling solution order from Philly Shipyard

CARGOTEC CORPORATION, PRESS RELEASE, 22 DECEMBER 2023 AT 10 AM EET





MacGregor, part of Cargotec, has received a significant order from SM Solution/Philly Shipyard for cargo handling solutions for three 1822 FEU sized container carriers. The order is booked into Cargotec's fourth quarter 2023 order intake, with deliveries planned to commence during the fourth quarter of 2024 and completed within 2026.

MacGregor’s scope of supply encompasses design, hardware and supply for hatch covers, lashing bridges, deck stanchions, fixed and removable cell guides in hold and container fixed fittings.

”We are excited about this order, which is a nice continuity for the Aloha Class series and for the good collaboration with SM Solution and Philly Shipyard. Philly Shipyard is a forward-thinking shipbuilding facility and we are committed to providing cutting-edge solutions and look forward to contributing our expertise to ensure their success,” says Magnus Sjöberg, Senior Vice President, Merchant Solutions Division, MacGregor.







