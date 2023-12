Tresu Investment Holding A/S - Financial calendar 2024

TRESU INVESTMENT HOLDING A/S

ANNOUNCEMENT NO. 13.2023

22.12.2023

Please be informed of the dates in 2024 for Tresu Investment Holding A/S' planned announcements to NASDAQ Copenhagen A/S.

Financial Calendar 2024 Annual Report 2023 Monday 18 March 2024 Annual General Meeting Monday 18 March 2024 Interim Report 1st Quarter 2024 Wednesday 22 May 2024 Interim Report 2nd Quarter 2024 Wednesday 28 August 2024 Interim Report 3rd Quarter 2024 Wednesday 27 November 2024





Torben Børsting

CFO, TRESU

phone: +45 5130 2780