SATO Corporation has signed EUR 175 million term loans

SATO Corporation, Press release 22 December 2023 at 10:50 am

SATO Corporation has signed in total EUR 175 million term loan facility agreements linked to its sustainability targets together with two relationship banks. The loans are secured and have maturities of three years with two one-year extension options.



The loans will be used for the refinancing of the company’s existing indebtedness as well as for the group’s general financing needs. The margins of the credit facilities are linked to SATO’s key sustainability targets.

For more information, please contact:

Markku Honkasalo, CFO, phone: +358 201 134 4226

www.sato.fi/en

SATO Corporation is an expert in sustainable rental housing and one of Finland’s largest rental housing providers. SATO owns around 25,000 rental homes in the Helsinki Metropolitan Area, Tampere and Turku.

SATO aims to provide an excellent customer experience and a comprehensive range of urban rental housing alternatives with good access to public transport and services. We promote sustainable development and work in open interaction with our stakeholders. SATO invests profitably, sustainably and with a long-term view. We increase the value of our assets through investments, divestments and repairs.

In 2022, SATO Group’s net sales totalled EUR 291.2 million, operating profit EUR 198.9 million and profit before taxes EUR 151.9 million. The value of SATO’s investment properties is around EUR 5 billion. www.sato.fi