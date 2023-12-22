Carbon Credit Trading Platform Market projected to reach USD 411.3 Million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 20.5% during the forecast period of 2023-2030 - pronounced by MarketDigits in its recent study

Richmond, Dec. 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a research report " Carbon Credit Trading Platform Market ” , by Type (Voluntary, Compliance), System Type (Cap and Trade, Baseline and Credit), End Use (Industrial, Utilities, Energy, Petrochemical, Aviation), and Region - Global Forecast to 2030.

Global Carbon Credit Trading Platform Market Report Scope:

Report Details Market size value in 2023 USD 111.5 Million Market size value in 2030 USD 411.3 Million CAGR (2023-2030) 20.5% Forecast Period 2023–2030 Historic Data 2019 Forecast Units Value (USD Million/USD Billion) Segments Covered Type, System Type, End User and Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and RoW AirCarbon Exchange BetaCarbon Sample of Companies Covered Carbon Credit Capital Carbon Trade Exchange Carbonex

Download the Sample - https://www.marketdigits.com/request/sample/3460

TOC Covers in Depth & Breath on Carbon Credit Trading Platform Market

170 - Market Data Tables

65 - List of Figures

225 – Pages

The report includes Vendor Assessment (Company Profiles, Market Positioning, Strategies, Recent Developments, Capabilities & Product Offerings / Mapping), Technology Assessment (Developments & Economic Impact), Partner & Customer Ecosystem (Product Services, Proposition & Key Features) Competitive Index & Regional FootPrint by MarketDigits.

Market Overview

The Carbon Credit Trading Platform Market is a pivotal component of global efforts to mitigate climate change, offering a platform for the buying and selling of carbon credits, which represent emission reductions or removals. This market addresses the growing demand for sustainable practices by facilitating transactions between entities seeking to offset their carbon footprint and those generating carbon credits through eco-friendly initiatives. With increasing environmental awareness and regulatory frameworks promoting carbon neutrality, the market has witnessed substantial growth. Key players provide digital platforms that streamline the trading process, ensuring transparency and efficiency. The market's evolution is propelled by the urgent need to combat climate change, making carbon credit trading a vital mechanism in the transition towards a more sustainable and low-carbon global economy.

Major Vendors in the Global Carbon Credit Trading Platform Market:

AirCarbon Exchange

BetaCarbon

Carbon Credit Capital

Carbon Trade Exchange

Carbonex

Carbonplace

Climate Impact X

ClimateTrade

CME Group

EEX Group

Flowcarbon

Likvidi

MOSS.Earth

Nasdaq Inc.

PathZero

Planetly

Public Investment Fund

South Pole

Toucan

Xpansiv

Request for Discount @ https://www.marketdigits.com/request/discount/3460

Rising number of markets permitting the partial use of carbon credits

The Carbon Credit Trading Platform Market is witnessing significant growth driven by the increasing number of markets permitting the partial use of carbon credits. This trend reflects a global shift towards more flexible and sustainable approaches to emissions reduction. As regulatory frameworks evolve, more markets recognize the value of carbon credits in achieving environmental goals. The allowance for partial use provides organizations with a practical means to offset their carbon footprint, fostering wider participation in carbon credit trading. This driver not only encourages businesses to adopt eco-friendly practices but also enhances the overall effectiveness of carbon credit markets in addressing climate change. The rising acceptance of partial carbon credit utilization underscores a collective commitment to building a more resilient and sustainable global economy.

Market Dynamics

Drivers:

Rising number of markets permitting the partial use of carbon credits

The increase in awareness of climate trade.

Opportunities:

Growing regulatory (compliance) and industry association requirements

Surge in adoption of corporate social duty and sustainability initiatives by companies

Growing regulatory (compliance) and industry association requirements

The Carbon Credit Trading Platform Market is presented with a significant opportunity due to the growing regulatory and industry association requirements. As governments worldwide intensify efforts to combat climate change, stringent regulations and compliance standards are emerging, mandating businesses to offset their carbon emissions. Industry associations are also increasingly advocating for sustainable practices. This presents an opportunity for the carbon credit trading platform market to serve as a crucial tool for organizations to meet these compliance requirements efficiently. By providing a transparent and streamlined platform for carbon credit transactions, these markets empower businesses to navigate regulatory complexities, ensuring adherence to environmental mandates. The market's alignment with evolving compliance needs positions it as a key enabler for businesses striving to achieve environmental sustainability while fostering a proactive and responsible approach towards carbon footprint reduction.

The market for Carbon Credit Trading Platform is dominated by North America.

The Carbon Credit Trading Platform market is predominantly led by North America, with the United States and Canada playing pivotal roles in shaping this dominance. In the United States, a growing emphasis on sustainability, coupled with the Biden administration's commitment to rejoining the Paris Agreement, has spurred increased interest in carbon credit trading platforms. The U.S. has witnessed a surge in corporate initiatives and regulatory measures, fostering the demand for carbon credits to achieve carbon neutrality goals. Similarly, in Canada, a robust carbon pricing framework and the federal government's commitment to achieving net-zero emissions by 2050 contribute to the market's dominance. Both countries boast a strong culture of environmental responsibility, driving the adoption of carbon credit trading platforms as essential tools in the transition towards a more sustainable and low-carbon future in North America.

The voluntary Segment is Anticipated to Hold the Largest Market Share During the Forecast Period

Based on Type the Carbon Credit Trading Platform market is segmented into Voluntary and Compliance. In 2022, the voluntary segment has asserted its dominance in the Carbon Credit Trading Platform market share. The voluntary carbon credit market, driven by corporate sustainability initiatives and a growing global focus on environmental responsibility, has experienced significant expansion. Companies across various industries are proactively engaging in voluntary carbon credit trading to offset their emissions and demonstrate commitment to environmental stewardship. This segment is characterized by a diverse range of participants, including corporations, non-profits, and individual consumers, contributing to a vibrant and dynamic marketplace. The voluntary nature allows for greater flexibility and creativity in carbon credit transactions, fostering innovation in sustainable practices. As businesses increasingly prioritize ESG goals, the voluntary segment's dominance reflects a fundamental shift towards conscientious and proactive environmental action on a global scale, with carbon credit trading platforms serving as instrumental facilitators in this transformative journey.

Inquire Before Buying: https://www.marketdigits.com/request/enquiry-before-buying/3460

Browse Similar Reports:

Credit Card Market 2023-2030 by Type (Reward Card, Credit Builder Card, Travel Credit Card, Balance Transfer Card, Other Types), Card Type (Base, Signature, Platinum), Service Provider (Visa, Matercard, Rupay, Other Service Providers) – Partner & Customer Ecosystem (Product Services, Proposition & Key Features) Competitive Index & Regional Footprints by MarketDigits

Digital Lending Market 2023 – 2030 by End User (Banks, Credit Unions, and NBFCs), Deployment Mode (Cloud and On-premises), Offering (Solutions (Digital Lending Platforms and Point Solutions) and Services) - Partner & Customer Ecosystem (Product Services, Proposition & Key Features) Competitive Index & Regional Footprints by MarketDigits

Trade Credit Insurance Market 2030 by Industry Vertical, Application (Domestic and International), Coverage (Whole Turnover Coverage and Single Buyer Coverage), Component (Products and Services) - Partner & Customer Ecosystem (Product Services, Proposition & Key Features) Competitive Index & Regional Footprints by MarketDigits

About MarketDigits:

MarketDigits is one of the leading business research and consulting companies that helps clients to tap new and emerging opportunities and revenue areas, thereby assisting them in operational and strategic decision-making. We at MarketDigits believe that a market is a small place and an interface between the supplier and the consumer, thus our focus remains mainly on business research that includes the entire value chain and not only the markets.

We offer services that are most relevant and beneficial to the users, which help businesses to sustain themselves in this competitive market. Our detailed and in-depth analysis of the markets catering to strategic, tactical, and operational data analysis & reporting needs of various industries utilize advanced technology so that our clients get better insights into the markets and identify lucrative opportunities and areas of incremental revenues.