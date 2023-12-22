Sickle Cell Disease Treatment Market Trends Report 2023-2030, Featuring Profiles of Novartis, Pfizer, GlycoMimetics, Emmaus Medical, Bristol-Myers Squibb, CRISPR Therapeutics & Graphite Bio

Dublin, Dec. 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Sickle Cell Disease Treatment Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Treatment (Blood Transfusion, Bone Marrow Transplant), By End-use (Hospitals, Specialty Clinics), By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2023 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global sickle cell disease treatment market size is expected to reach USD 9.63 billion by 2030, growing at 32.33% CAGR from 2023 to 2030. Several factors including increased investments in R&D, a growing target population, increasing awareness programs, and favorable government initiatives are anticipated to drive the growth. According to the European Sickle Cell Federation, around 70 thousand people are living with sickle cell disease (SCD) in Europe.





The introduction of noninvasive, technologically advanced, and digital technologies to facilitate the detection of SCD is set to assist in overcoming the barriers associated with targeted sickle cell diagnosis and treatment management. Presently developed POC devices are based on methodologies such as densitometry, lateral flow immunoassay, and microfluidic electrophoresis. The increase in the diagnosis rate of disease will further facilitate growth.



Available treatments for sickle cell disease usually provide symptomatic relief and palliative care. These treatment methods generally include blood transfusions, bone marrow transplants, and pharmacotherapy. However, a bone marrow transplant is the only potentially curative treatment recommended only to a small percentage of patients. Moreover, increasing approval of novel drugs such as Oxbryta by Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc.;Endari by Emmaus Medical, Inc.; and PYRUKYND by Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is expected to drive the market growth.



Increasing collaborations between market players and government and non-government organizations are anticipated to fuel market growth over the forecast period. For instance, in February 2021, Novartis AG and Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation collaborated to develop novel gene therapy for sickle cell disease. According to the agreement, Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation will provide funding to support the development of novel therapy to cure SKD.



High-unmet medical needs, a strong pipeline, and a growing patient pool are key factors expected to influence market growth. In recent years, demand for cost-effective drugs and gene therapies for sickle cell anemia has increased owing to the unavailability of a permanent cure and the risks associated with bone marrow transplants. Companies such as bluebird bio, Inc.; Bellicum Phamaceuticals, Inc.; and Gamida Cell are actively involved in the development of new effective gene therapies for sickle cell disease treatment, which is expected to increase the treatment rate in the coming years.



Expected launches of late-stage pipeline drugs such as voxelotor, crizanlizumab, Altemia, and rivipansel are projected to drive the sickle cell disease industry during the forecast period. Healthcare initiatives undertaken by respective economies are crucial for curbing the financial burden of the disease as well as for increasing access to healthcare facilities and providing various services for early diagnosis, subsequent treatment, and palliative care.



Sickle Cell Disease Treatment Market Report Highlights

Based on treatment, the blood transfusion segment dominated the market in 2022. The high number of procedures and mostly adopted therapeutic options to manage SCD support the segment share

Based on end-use, the hospital segment held the largest market share in 2022 as hospitals served as primary centers for treatment and diagnosis of the disease

North America dominated the global market with a share of more than 38.03% in 2022, whereas the Asia Pacific region is projected to grow at the fastest CAGR over the forecast period

Key market players are undertaking several strategies such as new product development, mergers & acquisitions to increase their market share over the forecast period

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 120 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $1.02 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $9.63 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 32.3% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Report Scope and Objectives



Chapter 2 Executive Summary



Chapter 3 Market Variables, Trends & Scope

3.1 Market Lineage Outlook

3.2 Sickle cell disease treatment Market Dynamics

3.2.1 Market Driver Analysis

3.2.1.1 Increasing prevalence of disease

3.2.1.2 Awareness programs and services

3.2.1.3 Presence of reimbursement policies

3.2.2 Market Restraint Analysis

3.2.2.1 Adverse effects and risks related to the treatment procedure

3.3 Sickle cell disease treatment Market: Business Environment Analysis Tools

3.4 Penetration & Growth Prospect Mapping

3.5 Impact of COVID-19 on the sickle cell disease treatment market



Chapter 4 Sickle Cell Disease Treatment Market: Treatment Analysis

4.1 Sickle Cell Disease Treatment Treatment Market Share Analysis, 2018 & 2030

4.2 Sickle Cell Disease Treatment Treatment Market: Segment Dashboard:

4.3 Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analyses, 2018 to 2030 for the Treatment Segment

4.3.1 Bone Marrow Transplant

4.3.2 Blood Transfusion

4.3.3 Pharmacotherapy



Chapter 5 Sickle Cell Disease Treatment Market: End-use Analysis

5.1 Sickle Cell Disease Treatment End-use Mode Market Share Analysis, 2020 & 2028

5.2 Sickle Cell Disease Treatment End-use Mode Market: Segment Dashboard

5.3 Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analyses, 2018 to 2030 for the End-use Mode Segment

5.3.1 Hospitals

5.3.2 Specialty Clinics

5.3.3 Others



Chapter 6 Sickle Cell Disease Treatment Market: Regional Analysis



Chapter 7 Competitive Analysis

Novartis

Pfizer

bluebird bio

GlycoMimetics

Emmaus Medical

Bristol-Myers Squibb

CRISPR Therapeutics

Graphite Bio

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/uwlgkx

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment