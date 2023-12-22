Distributed Energy Resource Management System Market projected to reach USD 1,096.2 Million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 19.5% during the forecast period of 2023-2030 - says MarketDigits in its latest study

Richmond, Dec. 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a research report " Distributed Energy Resource Management System Market ”, by Component (Service, Software), Application (Solar, Energy Storage, Wind, EV Charging Stations, Others), End-user (Residential, Commercial, Industrial), and Region - Global Forecast to 2030.

Global Distributed Energy Resource Management System Market Report Scope:

Report Details Market size value in 2023 USD 315 Million Market size value in 2030 USD 1,096.2 Million CAGR (2023-2030) 19.5% Forecast Period 2023–2030 Historic Data 2019 Forecast Units Value (USD Million/USD Billion) Segments Covered Application, Component, End User and Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and RoW Siemens AG ABB Ltd Sample of Companies Covered Schneider Electric SE Engie SA AutoGrid Systems Inc.

The report includes Vendor Assessment (Company Profiles, Market Positioning, Strategies, Recent Developments, Capabilities & Product Offerings / Mapping), Technology Assessment (Developments & Economic Impact), Partner & Customer Ecosystem (Product Services, Proposition & Key Features) Competitive Index & Regional FootPrint by MarketDigits.

Market Overview

A Distributed Energy Resource Management System (DERMS) is a comprehensive solution managing the diverse range of decentralized energy sources. It orchestrates and optimizes the integration of renewable energy, energy storage, and demand response technologies. In a dynamic energy landscape, DERMS plays a crucial role in balancing supply and demand efficiently. The market for DERMS is experiencing robust growth due to the increasing deployment of distributed energy resources globally. DERMS enables utilities to seamlessly monitor, control, and optimize these resources, enhancing grid resilience and supporting the transition to a more sustainable energy ecosystem. With the rising demand for flexible and resilient energy systems, DERMS stands as a pivotal tool for utilities, contributing to improved grid reliability, increased efficiency, and the effective integration of renewable energy sources into the power grid.

Major Vendors in the Global Distributed Energy Resource Management System Market:

Siemens AG

ABB Ltd

Schneider Electric SE

Engie SA

AutoGrid Systems Inc.

Doosan Corporation

Open Access Technology International Inc.

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

Emerson Electric Co.

Increased penetration of renewable energy sources

The Distributed Energy Resource Management System (DERMS) market is driven by the escalating penetration of renewable energy sources in the global energy landscape. As the world transitions towards a more sustainable energy paradigm, increased adoption of solar, wind, and other distributed energy resources (DERs) necessitates advanced management solutions. DERMS becomes pivotal in optimizing the integration of these diverse and decentralized energy sources into the grid. It enables utilities to efficiently coordinate the fluctuations in renewable energy generation, balance supply and demand, and enhance overall grid stability. The imperative for reducing reliance on conventional power sources and mitigating environmental impact propels the demand for DERMS, positioning it as a key facilitator for utilities to harness the full potential of renewable energy and foster a resilient, sustainable energy ecosystem.

Market Dynamics

Drivers:

increasing reliance on digital technologies

Opportunities:

Increasing investments for modernizing aging grid infrastructures

Advanced Analytics and AI Integration

The Distributed Energy Resource Management System (DERMS) market is presented with a significant opportunity as global energy stakeholders increasingly invest in modernizing aging grid infrastructures. As utilities seek to enhance grid resilience, accommodate renewable energy integration, and meet evolving regulatory standards, the demand for DERMS solutions surges. Investments in modernization projects provide an avenue for DERMS providers to play a pivotal role in transforming traditional grids into smarter, more dynamic systems. DERMS enables utilities to seamlessly integrate and manage distributed energy resources, optimizing grid performance, reducing inefficiencies, and ensuring compatibility with emerging energy technologies. This aligns with the broader industry goals of achieving energy efficiency, sustainability, and reliability, making the modernization of aging grids a key driver for the growth and adoption of DERMS solutions in the dynamic landscape of the energy sector.

The market for Distributed Energy Resource Management System is dominated by North America.

North America asserts its dominance in the Distributed Energy Resource Management System (DERMS) market, reflecting a regional commitment to grid modernization, renewable energy integration, and energy efficiency. The United States and Canada lead this market stronghold, driven by strategic investments in smart grid initiatives and a growing emphasis on sustainable energy practices. The region's matured energy infrastructure, coupled with favorable regulatory frameworks, positions North America as a key adopter of DERMS solutions. The prevalence of distributed energy resources, including solar and wind, further propels the demand for advanced management systems. As utilities prioritize grid resilience and optimization, DERMS becomes integral in orchestrating decentralized energy sources. North America's leadership underscores its proactive approach to shaping a more sustainable and technologically advanced energy landscape, making it a pivotal force in steering the trajectory of the DERMS market on a global scale.

The software Segment is Anticipated to Hold the Largest Market Share During the Forecast Period

The software segment is anticipated to exhibit the fastest growth in the Distributed Energy Resource Management System (DERMS) market. As the energy landscape evolves, the demand for sophisticated software solutions to efficiently manage decentralized energy resources rises. DERMS software plays a pivotal role in optimizing the integration of renewable energy, energy storage, and demand response technologies. Its ability to provide real-time monitoring, data analytics, and decision-making tools positions it as a critical component for utilities seeking to balance supply and demand dynamically. The accelerating adoption of DERMS software reflects its pivotal role in advancing grid resilience, sustainability, and overall energy ecosystem optimization.

