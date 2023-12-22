Global Carboxy Therapy Market Forecast Report to 2028 - Compound Annual Growth of 12.25% Forecast During 2023-2028

Dublin, Dec. 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Carboxy Therapy Market: Analysis and Trends by Type, Application, End User and Region and Forecast up to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global carboxy therapy market value in 2022 stood at US$95.64 million, and is likely to reach US$191.32 million by 2028. The market value is projected to grow at a CAGR of 12.25%, during the forecast period of 2023-2028.

The growth of carboxy therapy is driven by several factors, including the rising demand for anti-aging solutions, increase in disposable income, surging adoption of non-invasive aesthetic procedures, and growing incidence of skin disorders and hair loss.



According to UNDP, global percentage of population aged 65 years or over is 9.7% in 2022 and is expected to reach 16.4% in 2050 and as individuals age, they experience a range of aesthetic concerns, including wrinkles, fine lines, sagging skin, and cellulite. Many people seek cosmetic treatments to address these concerns and maintain a more youthful appearance. Carboxytherapy is well-suited to address these issues, making it a desirable option for the aging demographic, leading to the growth of carboxy therapy market. Additional trends include the ongoing technological advancements in carboxytherapy equipment and techniques, the evolving regulatory environment in the medical aesthetics industry and globalization. In the coming years, these improvements or trends are expected to significantly stimulate demand for carboxy therapy.



Market Segmentation Analysis:

By Type: The Tabletop segment acquired majority of share in the market in 2022, as tabletop offers a high level of precision and control over the carboxy therapy procedure. Also, they may have larger screens for monitoring and programming treatments which is suitable for high-volume practices where carboxytherapy is a primary offering. Portable segment is the fastest growing segment, as portable devices are compact and lightweight, perfectly designed for mobility and flexibility. They are user-friendly and have simplified controls compared to tabletop models. These devices are suitable for practitioners who provide carboxytherapy on the go, such as in-home treatments or at events.



By Application: The Aesthetic medicine segment acquired majority of share in the market in 2022. In this segment, carboxytherapy is primarily used for cosmetic purposes, addressing concerns like wrinkles, cellulite, and skin rejuvenation. Rise in geriatric population, changes in lifestyle, growing interest in maintaining physical appearances, increasing consumer interest in non-surgical and minimally invasive cosmetic treatments, advancements in technology, and combination therapies, etc. drives the growth of carboxytherapy in aesthetic medicine. Angiology segment is expected to have the highest CAGR in the future. In this segment, carboxy therapy is used to enhance blood circulation, to heal ulcers and wounds, to strengthen vein walls etc. So, as the global population continues to age, the prevalence of vascular conditions, such as PAD and CVI, is likely to rise and carboxytherapy's potential in managing these conditions could drive increased demand for the therapy.



By End User: Hospitals acquired majority of share in the market in 2022 and is the fastest growing segment as well, as hospitals are a significant end user of carboxytherapy equipment and services, primarily for therapeutic applications such as wound healing, pain management, and certain medical conditions. Further, increasing medical application of carboxy therapy, constant clinical research and innovation and regulatory compliance are expected to drive the growth of this segment during forecasted years.



Global Carboxy therapy Market Dynamics:

Growth Drivers: Versatile application has the potential to boost the growth of the carboxy therapy market. This is because healthcare professionals are discovering its potential in treating other conditions (such as chronic wounds, vascular disorders, and musculoskeletal pain) beyond cellulite reduction and skin rejuvenation, thereby broadening its appeal and utility. As clinical evidence supporting its efficacy for different applications, more practitioners and clinics are integrating carboxytherapy into their service offerings, further driving its acceptance and contributing to the market's growth. Further, the market is expected to increase due to increased demand for anti-aging solutions, rising disposable income, growing incidence of skin disorders and hair loss, increasing demand for non-invasive procedures, and proliferating aesthetics service outlets.



Challenges: Regulatory hurdles can present several challenges for the carboxy therapy market. Carboxytherapy regulatory landscapes vary by country and region, making it complex and time-consuming to obtain approvals. Obtaining approval requires extensive clinical trials and significant financial investments. Overtime changes in regulations can make it costly for businesses. The other challenge that carboxy therapy market faces is high cost of treatment as it requires almost 7 to 10 seatings to get visible results.



Trends: A major trend gaining pace in carboxy therapy market is technological advancements. Technological advancements in carboxytherapy devices are driving market growth by improving precision, safety, and versatility. Digital control systems enable precise parameter adjustment and can be combined with other cosmetic treatments. These devices, like Cosmo Pro's Diox and MEDAiON's Carboxy Model S, offer user-friendly interfaces, automated calibration, intelligent inlet gas monitoring, automatic and manual injection programs, and automatic exhaust systems. More trends in the market are sustainability and eco-friendly practices, availability of portable and compact devices, growing popularity in emerging markets, growing awareness through social media, etc.



