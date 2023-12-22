Semiconductor Automated Test Equipment Market Poised for Growth: New Research Analyzes 5-Year Outlook

Dublin, Dec. 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Growth Opportunities in Semiconductor Automated Test Equipment" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The semiconductor industry is undergoing a transformative phase, with mega trends such as digitization and artificial intelligence shaping its future. In alignment with this evolution, a comprehensive research publication on the Semiconductor Automated Test Equipment (ATE) market has been released, offering key insights and prospects for growth over the next five years.

The report delves deep into the performance of the semiconductor ATE market during the base year (2022), providing a meticulous comparison with historical data. Through precise analysis, the publication aims to evaluate the dynamic shifts in the industry and forecast future potential up to the year 2027. The semiconductor ATE market's performance is scrutinized using critical segments including product type, end-user vertical, regional developments, and varying application sectors.

Key issues addressed in this groundbreaking study include:

The ATE market's anticipated performance in the approaching years.

Expected changes to the competitive fabric of the industry.

The influence of artificial intelligence on market trajectories.

Shifts in end-user industry dynamics and strategies for ATE companies to adapt.

Geopolitical influence on regional market demands.

Identification of leading growth opportunities within the ATE space.

As ATE evolves from a necessary expense to a strategic asset, these insights become crucial for semiconductor firms seeking to reduce operational costs, expedite time-to-market, and achieve high-quality standards in a competitive tech landscape.

Through an in-depth examination, the publication provides guidelines for navigating the ever-changing demands on semiconductor professionals. It highlights key market influencers, such as shrinking transistor sizes, the advancement beyond sub-5nm nodes, and increasing performance expectations, and provides strategies for ATE OEMs to remain abreast of technology advancements and synchronize product release schedules with unit volume demand.

Strategists and decision-makers within ATE manufacturing and semiconductor industries can capitalize on the findings presented in this report to fine-tune their operational blueprints and investment strategies. Simultaneously, the analysis aids industry participants in understanding shifts within the ecosystem, from AI's role in testing to the impact of changing geopolitical forces on market realities.

Looking Forward

As the semiconductor sector gears up for significant growth trajectories, the publication serves as a pivotal resource for companies angling for a competitive edge in the burgeoning Automated Test Equipment market. With the provision of comprehensive and foresighted analysis, market participants are empowered to make knowledge-driven decisions that will shape the future of semiconductor testing and manufacturing.

Companies profiled include

imec

Intel

Samsung

TSMC

Key Topics Covered:





Growth Opportunity Analysis

Key Competitors (Based on Headquarters)

Silicon-to-chip Process Flow and Test Scope

Semiconductor Industry Value Chain

Semiconductor Test Systems - An Evolution from Strategic Necessity to Value-added Systems, Not Cost Centers

Semiconductor ATE Value Chain

3 Growth Opportunity Analysis

Historical Growth Performance Analysis

Historical Test Equipment Capital Expenditure (CAPEX) Analysis and Relation to Growth

Forecast Assumptions

Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast

Revenue Forecast Revenue Forecast by Product Revenue Forecast by End User Revenue Forecast by Region Revenue Forecast by Application

Revenue Forecast Analysis, ATMP Investment Landscape, 2020-2023

Notable ATMP Investments

Regional Analysis - Competitive Landscape

Competitive Environment

Revenue Share Analysis - Key Companies

M&A Analysis

Key Companies and Product Highlights

New Product Launches

Pricing and Pricing Models

Product Analysis by Product Type and Region HQ

Key Companies and Product Presence

Top Mega Trends Impacting Semiconductor ATE Market

Top 4 Megatrends Driving the Future of Semiconductor ATE Market

Digital Industrial Acceleration - Trends in Semiconductor Devices

Sustainability - Trends in Semiconductor Devices

Electrification - Trends in Semiconductor Devices

Edge AI - Trends in Semiconductor Devices

Growth Opportunity Analysis - Key Challenges and Product Trends

Key Challenges

Testing Trends to Overcome Test Time and Cost Reduction Innovations

SLT - Emerging and Evolving Testing (beyond Wafer and Package Testing) to Ensure the Reliability of ICs

Growth Opportunity Analysis - Emerging Testing Trends

OTA Validation of Antenna-in-Package (AiP)

Far-field OTA Set-up on ATE for AiP Testing

Near-field OTA Se-tup on ATE for AiP Testing

RF Characterization Test

RF Characterization (of AiP) by OTA

Growth Opportunity Analysis - Non-memory Testers

Growth Opportunity Analysis - Memory Testers

Growth Opportunity Analysis - Discrete Testers

Growth Opportunity Analysis - Others

Growth Opportunity Analysis - Impact of AI/Data Analytics on Semiconductor ATE Market

The Role of AI and ML in Semiconductor ATE

AI Ecosystem in the Semiconductor ATE Landscape

Status Quo and the Future of AI/ML in the Semiconductor ATE Market

List of AI Initiatives in the Semiconductor ATE Landscape

Case Study #1 - Leveraging AI to Reduce the Cleaning Frequency of Probe Cards to Reduce Cost and Increase Tool Availability

Case Study #2 - AI for Faster Root-cause Identification of Yield Loss

Growth Opportunity Universe

Growth Opportunity 1: Validation and Verification

Growth Opportunity 2: Generative AI

Growth Opportunity 3: Digital Transformation

Growth Opportunity 4: M&As

Growth Opportunity 5: Industry 4.0

