Publication of Financial Reports in 2024

AS Harju Elekter Group wishes the shareholders Happy Holidays and informs them that in the year 2024, the consolidated financial results will be published as follows:

2023 Q4 interim report                  21 February 2024
2023 audited annual report          27 March 2024
2024 Q1 interim report                  24 April 2024
2024 Q2 interim report                  24 July 2024
2024 Q3 interim report                  23 October 2024

The Annual General Meeting will be held on 26 April 2024.

After their release through the stock exchange information system all Harju Elekter’s announcements are also available on the company’s internet homepage at www.harjuelekter.com.

Tiit Atso
Chairman of the Management Board
+372 674 7400

Prepared by:
Marit Tack
Corporate Communications Manager
+372 53408444
marit.tack@harjuelekter.com
https://harjuelekter.com/investors/