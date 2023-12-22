Publication of Financial Reports in 2024

AS Harju Elekter Group wishes the shareholders Happy Holidays and informs them that in the year 2024, the consolidated financial results will be published as follows:

2023 Q4 interim report 21 February 2024

2023 audited annual report 27 March 2024

2024 Q1 interim report 24 April 2024

2024 Q2 interim report 24 July 2024

2024 Q3 interim report 23 October 2024

The Annual General Meeting will be held on 26 April 2024.

Tiit Atso

Chairman of the Management Board

+372 674 7400