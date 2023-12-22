IVECO’s Solidarity Cargo brings connectivity to residents in Piaçabuçu, Brazil

Turin, 22nd December 2023. IVECO, the brand of Iveco Group N.V. (EXM: IVG) that designs, manufactures and markets light, medium and heavy commercial vehicles, once again contributed to improving the lives of people living in situations of social vulnerability in Brazil.

Every December since 2015, the IVECO Solidarity Cargo has journeyed across Brazil to implement a tailored project that benefits a local community and this year the theme was “Open windows to create new paths”. The project benefits the residents of Piaçabuçu, in the Brazilian Northeast, one of the most disadvantaged regions in the country with very limited access to the Internet.

The initiative, carried out in collaboration with the NGO "Olha o Chico", makes use of a space that has been transformed into a knowledge laboratory. The Solidarity Cargo efforts will facilitate the development of digital skills among local youth and elderly, aid in everyday tasks, and provide access to professional development courses. The activity goes well beyond transporting cargo; it carries the dreams of thousands who will enhance their knowledge and improve their lives, and by doing so, it will shape the future of an entire community.

The Solidarity Cargo project is aligned with Iveco Group's Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) strategy, paving the way for the local population in areas where the Group operates.

For more information, click here and watch the documentary video developed by IVECO, detailing the reality of Piaçabuçu and the impacts of limited internet access.

