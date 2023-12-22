Applied Optoelectronics' Subsidiary Global Technology Inc. Filed Patent Infringement Lawsuits Against CreaLights in China

SUGAR LAND, Texas, Dec. 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (Nasdaq: AAOI, hereinafter “AOI”), a leading provider of fiber-optic access network products for the cable broadband, internet datacenter, telecom and fiber-to-the-home (FTTH) markets, today announced that its subsidiary Global Technology Inc (hereinafter “Global Technology”) has filed two lawsuits for patent infringement against Suzhou CreaLights Optoelectronics Technology Co., Ltd. (hereinafter “CreaLights”) in China.



The two complaints, filed on December 8, 2023 in the Suzhou Intermediate People's Court of the People's Republic of China, allege that at least the CreaLights 100G QSFP28 CWDM4 optical transceiver module infringes AOI's Chinese patent No. ZL201780050835.X, entitled “Optical transceiver with a multiplexing device positioned off-center within a transceiver housing to reduce fiber bending loss”, which was filed on August 18, 2017, and the CreaLights 100G QSFP28 CWDM4 and 100G QSFP28 PSM4 optical transceiver modules infringe Global Technology’s Chinese patent No. ZL201720846636.7, entitled “High speed optical transceiver module”, which was filed on July 13, 2017.

"We believe that CreaLights is infringing two of our key optical transceiver patents. As a company promoting innovation, AOI understands the critical role of intellectual property, and we will vigorously defend our patents. Therefore, we have filed this lawsuit as a step to protect our intellectual property," said David Kuo, Senior VP & Chief Legal Officer.

AOI is a leading provider of fiber-optic access network products for the cable broadband, internet datacenter, telecom and fiber-to-the-home (FTTH) markets and has invested significantly in the development of its technology and in building its IP portfolio.

In the afore-mentioned lawsuits filed in China, AOI is seeking monetary damages from CreaLights and a permanent injunction.

About Applied Optoelectronics Inc.

Applied Optoelectronics Inc. (AOI) is a leading developer and manufacturer of advanced optical products, including components, modules and equipment. AOI’s products are the building blocks for broadband fiber access networks around the world, where they are used in the CATV broadband, internet datacenter, telecom and FTTH markets. AOI supplies optical networking lasers, components and equipment to tier-1 customers in all four of these markets. In addition to its corporate headquarters, wafer fab and advanced engineering and production facilities in Sugar Land, TX, AOI has engineering and manufacturing facilities in Taipei, Taiwan and Ningbo, China.

