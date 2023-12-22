Patient Positioning System Market Projected to Reach a Valuation of US$ 857.4 Million by 2034 | Future Market Insights, Inc.

NEWARK, Del, Dec. 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- By 2024, the size of the worldwide patient positioning systems market is expected to reach US$ 508.4 million. Sales of patient positioning systems are predicted to grow at a strong 5.4% CAGR between 2024 and 2034. It is projected that the market for patient positioning systems will be worth US$ 857.4 million by 2034.



Cancer's rising incidence and developing economies' rapidly expanding healthcare industries are set to be significant factors propelling the patient positioning system industry. The primary trends contributing to the sales of patient positioning systems during the projected period is the aging population and the rising incidence of cancer.

Get a Sample Copy of the Report: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-15012

Market Catalysts Powering the Patient Positioning System Sector

An aging population, a rise in the frequency of chronic diseases, and an increase in the demand for minimally invasive surgeries are stimulating the patient positioning system industry. The need for accurate patient positioning to improve treatment outcomes and the development of medical imaging technologies propel patient positioning system market expansion.

The rising adoption of patient positioning systems is attributed to healthcare facilities' emphasis on improving patient comfort, guaranteeing safety during procedures, and streamlining workflow efficiency. These variables work together to support continuous innovation in creating contemporary patient positioning solutions and strengthen the patient positioning techniques market.

Deterrents Affecting the Patient Positioning Device Market Evolution

End-users' lack of awareness, healthcare facilities' budgetary restrictions, and the market's high initial costs pose difficulties. Regulatory complexities and compliance issues constrain patient positioning system market expansion.

Broad acceptance is impeded by the absence of uniform guidelines for patient positioning systems during various medical procedures. Worries about the prospect of infections, ergonomic issues, and the requirement of specialized training escalate roadblocks in the patient positioning technology market.

Regional Dynamics of Patient Positioning System Market

North America leads the patient positioning device market due to its advanced medical technology adoption rate and robust healthcare infrastructure.

The demand for patient positioning solutions continues to rise in the region due to increased surgical procedures and an emphasis on bettering patient outcomes.

continues to rise in the region due to increased surgical procedures and an emphasis on bettering patient outcomes. Due to the existence of reputable healthcare facilities and rising investments in medical innovations, Europe has seen steady market growth for patient positioning systems.

Europe is consistently committed to improving the effectiveness and safety of medical procedures as evidenced by the adoption of ergonomic patient positioning solutions.

As chronic diseases become prevalent and the healthcare system improves, the Asia Pacific patient positioning system market develops swiftly.

develops swiftly. Growth in hospitals and rising knowledge of sophisticated patient positioning techniques advance the considerable market growth in Asia Pacific.

“The increasing emphasis on precision in medical procedures contributes to a surge in demand for patient positioning systems in the dynamic field. Technological advancements and the development of healthcare infrastructure foster improved patient outcomes and innovation, which stimulates patient positioning system market expansion.”, opines Sabyasachi Ghosh, Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights (FMI).

Key Takeaways

The air pump assisted positioning systems segment in the product type category to grab a share of 40.7% from 2024 to 2034.

In the end-user category, the hospital segment to acquire a market share of 28.3% between 2024 and 2034.

The United States diagnostic imaging positioning device market is anticipated to surge at a CAGR of 2.4% through 2034.

Germany patient positioning system market to develop at a CAGR of 3.2% by 2034.

The surgical positioning market growth in the United Kingdom to witness a CAGR of 3.5% from 2024 to 2034.

China patient alignment system market is expected to surge at a CAGR of 7.0% until 2034.

India patient positioning device market is anticipated to boost at a CAGR of 8.0% from 2024 to 2034.





Request Your Copy of the Full Report Methodology Now! https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/request-report-methodology/rep-gb-15012

Competitive Landscape

Healthy competition in the market is driven by increased product launches, a rise in surgical procedures, an expanding healthcare infrastructure, and strategic partnerships between significant patient positioning system vendors. The diverse market growth trajectory of patient positioning system manufacturers to spur innovation, increase accessibility to leading-edge medical technologies, and improve patient outcomes and care.

Patient Positioning System Market Size:



Attributes Details Market Value for 2024 US$ 508.4 million Market Value for 2034 US$ 857.4 million Market CAGR from 2024 to 2034 5.4%

Recent Developments:

A deal to acquire Medline Industries for over US$ 30 billion was reached in June 2021 by Blackstone, Hellman & Friedman, and Carlyle. Without considering borrowings, the transaction would be valued at US$ 34 billion and more than US$ 30 billion.

Global MedTech leader Baxter International Inc. declared in September 2021 that it had successfully acquired Hillrom. At US$ 10.5 billion, Baxter paid US$ 156 in cash for each outstanding share of Hillrom common stock. The transaction had a US$ 12.5 billion value.

Hillrom is the first company to launch a movable surgical table in July 2020. Yellofins Apex stirrups are a recent addition to the Yellofins stirrup collection, and Hillrom announced the commercial release of the PST 500, a precision surgical table.





Essential Patient Positioning System Manufacturers

Medtronic plc

Hill-Rom Holdings Inc.

Stryker Corporation

Medline Industries

LP

Skytron, LLC

Elevate Your Business Strategy! Purchase the Report for Market-Driven Insights: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/checkout/15012

Patient Positioning System Market Segmentation:

By Product:

Tables

Surgical Tables

Air Pump Assisted Positioning Systems

Radiolucent Imaging Tables

Examination Tables

Patient Positioning System in Accessories

By Application:

Surgeries

Disease Diagnosis

Cancer Therapy



By End User:

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgery Centers

Diagnostic Laboratories



By Region:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

The Middle East and Africa

Latin America



Author By:

Sabyasachi Ghosh (Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights, Inc.) holds over 12 years of experience in the Healthcare, Medical Devices, and Pharmaceutical industries. His curious and analytical nature helped him shape his career as a researcher.

Identifying key challenges clients face and devising robust, hypothesis-based solutions to empower them with strategic decision-making capabilities come naturally to him. His primary expertise lies in Market Entry and Expansion Strategy, Feasibility Studies, Competitive Intelligence, and Strategic Transformation.

Holding a degree in Microbiology, Sabyasachi has authored numerous publications and has been cited in journals, including The Journal of mHealth, ITN Online, and Spinal Surgery News.

Explore Future Market Insights, Inc. Extensive Coverage in Healthcare Market Domain:

Localized Temperature Therapy Products Market Sales: The global market is set to record a market value of US$ 1,752.9 million in 2023 pushing the market size to US$ 3,055.6 million in 2033.

Patient Lateral Transfer Market Outlook: The global market size is predicted to surge at 9.2% CAGR and top a market value of US$ 2 Billion by the end of 2030, up from US$ 995.8 Billio in 2022.

Wearable Medical Devices Market Growth: The global market is expected to grow at 28.1% CAGR and reach a valuation of US$ 73.48 Billion by 2032.

Aesthetic Medical Devices Market Forecast: The global market garnered a market value of US$ 14,000 Million in 2022 and is expected to accumulate a market value of US$ 35,000 Million by registering a CAGR of 9.6% in the forecast period 2022 to 2032.

3D Printed Medical Devices Market Revenue: The market is likely to expand its roots at a robust CAGR of 16.3% during the forecast period.

About Future Market Insights (FMI)

Future Market Insights, Inc. (ESOMAR certified, recipient of the Stevie Award, and a member of the Greater New York Chamber of Commerce) offers profound insights into the driving factors that are boosting demand in the market. FMI stands as the leading global provider of market intelligence, advisory services, consulting, and events for the Packaging, Food and Beverage, Consumer Technology, Healthcare, Industrial, and Chemicals markets. With a vast team of over 5000 analysts worldwide, FMI provides global, regional, and local expertise on diverse domains and industry trends across more than 110 countries.

Contact Us:

Nandini Singh Sawlani

Future Market Insights Inc.

Christiana Corporate, 200 Continental Drive,

Suite 401, Newark, Delaware - 19713, USA

T: +1-845-579-5705

For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com

Website: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com

LinkedIn| Twitter| Blogs | YouTube