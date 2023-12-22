3D Printing Filament Market projected to reach USD 9.9 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 27.5% during the forecast period of 2023-2030 - pronounced by MarketDigits in its recent study

Richmond, Dec. 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a research report " 3D Printing Filament Market ”, by Material (Plastics (Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET), Polylactic Acid (PLA), Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS), Nylon, Others), Metals (Titanium, Aluminium, Stainless Steel, Nickel, Others), Ceramics (Glass, Quartz, Fused Silica, Others)), End-Use Industry (Aerospace & Defense, Medical & Dental, Automotive, Electronics, Others), and Region - Global Forecast to 2030.

Report Details Market size value in 2023 USD 1.8 Billion Market size value in 2030 USD 9.9 Billion CAGR (2023-2030) 27.5% Forecast Period 2023–2030 Historic Data 2019 Forecast Units Value (USD Million/USD Billion) Segments Covered Material, Metals, Ceramics, End User Industry and Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and RoW BASF SE Covestro Ag Sample of Companies Covered DOW DSM Evonik Industries Ag

The report includes Vendor Assessment (Company Profiles, Market Positioning, Strategies, Recent Developments, Capabilities & Product Offerings / Mapping), Technology Assessment (Developments & Economic Impact), Partner & Customer Ecosystem (Product Services, Proposition & Key Features) Competitive Index & Regional FootPrint by MarketDigits.

Market Overview

The 3D Printing Filament market is experiencing notable growth and innovation as 3D printing technology continues to advance. 3D printing filaments, the materials used for additive manufacturing, play a pivotal role in shaping the capabilities of 3D printers. The market is witnessing a surge in demand driven by the expanding applications of 3D printing across industries such as aerospace, healthcare, automotive, and consumer goods. Filaments come in various materials, including PLA, ABS, PETG, and others, each offering unique properties suited for specific applications. The market is characterized by a competitive landscape with key players focusing on product development, introducing novel materials, and enhancing filament properties like strength and flexibility. As 3D printing gains traction for prototyping, customization, and small-scale production, the 3D Printing Filament market is poised for continued growth, driven by technological advancements and the increasing adoption of additive manufacturing across diverse industries.

Major Vendors in the Global 3D Printing Filament Market:

BASF SE

Covestro Ag

DOW

DSM

Evonik Industries Ag

Keene Village Plastics

Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation

SABIC

Solvay

Shenzhen Esun Industrial Co. Ltd

Stratasys

Increasing Demand From The Aerospace And Automotive Industries

The 3D Printing Filament market is driven by the increasing demand from the aerospace and automotive industries. Both sectors are leveraging 3D printing for rapid prototyping, intricate component manufacturing, and lightweight design applications. The demand for specialized filaments, offering enhanced strength, durability, and precision, is escalating as aerospace and automotive manufacturers embrace additive manufacturing technologies. 3D printing filaments play a crucial role in the production of complex and lightweight components, contributing to advancements in design flexibility and manufacturing efficiency within these industries. As the demand for innovative and lightweight materials rises, the 3D Printing Filament market finds a significant driver in the dynamic needs of aerospace and automotive applications.

Market Dynamics

Drivers:

Rising Demand For 3D Printing Plastics To Produce Medical Equipment

Opportunities:

Government initiatives to support the adoption of 3D printing

Mass Customization Associated with 3D Printing

Government initiatives aimed at supporting the adoption of 3D printing present a notable opportunity for the 3D Printing Filament market. Various governments worldwide are investing in research and development programs, offering subsidies, and formulating policies to promote the use of additive manufacturing technologies. As these initiatives encourage the integration of 3D printing across diverse industries, there is a corresponding surge in the demand for advanced filaments. This opportunity allows 3D Printing Filament manufacturers to align their products with regulatory preferences, promote innovation, and capitalize on the growing trend of governmental support for the broader 3D printing ecosystem.

The market for 3D Printing Filament is dominated by North America.

North America emerges as the dominant force in the 3D Printing Filament market, underscoring the region's pivotal role in advancing additive manufacturing technologies. The United States, in particular, leads this dominance with a robust presence of key industry players, substantial research and development activities, and a high adoption rate of 3D printing across various sectors. The region's technological prowess, coupled with a matured manufacturing ecosystem, positions North America as a primary hub for the production and consumption of 3D printing filaments. This leadership is marked by a sustained focus on innovation, technological advancements, and a strong market demand for diverse filament materials.

The Medical & Dental Segment is Anticipated to Hold the Largest Market Share During the Forecast Period

Based on End-Use Industry the 3D Printing Filament market is segmented into Aerospace & Defense, Medical & Dental, Automotive, Electronics, Others. The Medical & Dental segment asserts dominance in this market, spearheading advancements in healthcare and dentistry. The demand for specialized filaments, offering biocompatibility and precise material properties, drives this dominance. In the medical field, 3D printing filaments are pivotal for producing patient-specific implants, prosthetics, and surgical models. Similarly, in dentistry, these filaments facilitate the creation of customized dental appliances and models. The Medical & Dental segment's prominence is further accentuated by the increasing adoption of additive manufacturing for intricate and personalized medical applications, showcasing the transformative impact of 3D printing filaments in revolutionizing healthcare and dental practices.

