Verkkokauppa.com Oyj - Managers' Transactions – Tatu Kaleva

Verkkokauppa.com Oyj MANAGERS’ TRANSACTIONS 22 December 2023 at 15:30 EEST

Verkkokauppa.com Oyj has received a notification from Tatu Kaleva, Verkkokauppa.com Oyj's management team member, of a transaction made with Verkkokauppa.com Oyj’s financial instrument, according to the Article 19 of EU Market Abuse Regulation. Detailed information about the transaction is given here under.

____________________________________________

Person subject to the notification requirement

Name: Tatu Kaleva

Position: Other senior manager



Issuer: Verkkokauppa.com Oyj

LEI: 743700QZE6B52SHHTV75

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION

Reference number: 32933/4/4

____________________________________________



Transaction date: 2023-12-21

Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI4000049812

Nature of transaction: ACQUISITION



Transaction details

(1): Volume: 2,372 Unit price: 2.56 EUR

(2): Volume: 5 Unit price: 2.56 EUR

(3): Volume: 1,250 Unit price: 2.56 EUR

(4): Volume: 1,200 Unit price: 2.56 EUR

(5): Volume: 173 Unit price: 2.55 EUR



Aggregated transactions (5):

Volume: 5,000 Volume weighted average price: 2.55965 EUR

Verkkokauppa.com Oyj

More information:

Marja Mäkinen, Head of Investor Relations and Corporate Communications

Verkkokauppa.com Oyj

marja.makinen@verkkokauppa.com

Tel. +358 40 671 2999

Distribution:

Nasdaq Helsinki

Key media

www.verkkokauppa.com

