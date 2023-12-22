Insight Pharmaceuticals Issues Voluntary Nationwide Recall of Americaine® 20% Benzocaine Topical Anesthetic Spray Due to the Presence of Benzene

TARRYTOWN, N.Y., Dec. 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Insight Pharmaceuticals, a Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. company (“Insight”), is voluntarily recalling one lot of Americaine® 20% Benzocaine Topical Anesthetic Spray to the consumer level. While benzene is not an ingredient in any Americaine® 20% Benzocaine Topical Anesthetic Spray products, a recent review by our manufacturer and their third-party lab found that a sample from one lot of the product showed a low level of benzene came from the propellant that sprays the product out of the can. Importantly, no other lots of Americaine® 20% Benzocaine Topical Anesthetic Spray (either before or after this batch code) are in the scope of this recall and may continue to be used by consumers safely and as intended.



Risk Statement: Benzene is classified as a human carcinogen. Exposure to benzene can occur by inhalation, orally, and through the skin and it potentially can result in cancers including leukemia and blood cancer of the bone marrow and blood disorders which can be life threatening. Insight is recalling these products out of an abundance of caution. To date, the Company has not received any serious adverse events related to this recall. Benzene is ubiquitous in the environment. Humans around the world have daily exposures to it indoors and outdoors from multiple sources.

Americaine® 20% Benzocaine Topical Anesthetic Spray is packaged in white aerosol cans with Teal caps with Lot codes located on the bottom of the can.













Samples of the recalled lot below have been found to contain trace levels of Benzene related to the propellant that sprays the product out of the can. Benzene is not an ingredient in any Americaine products.

Product NDC Lot Code Expiration Package Size Americaine® 20%

Benzocaine Topical

Anesthetic Spray 63736-378-02 1A16420 01/25 2 oz / 57 g



The affected Americaine® 20% Benzocaine Topical Anesthetic Spray lot was distributed nationwide in the United States through a limited number of retailers and online.

Insight has notified retailers via overnight mail to remove any remaining recalled product from shelves and follow the instructions provided in the Drug Recall Notification. The company will also offer reimbursement for consumers who have purchased Americaine® 20% Benzocaine Topical Anesthetic Spray marked with the lot code in the table above. Consumers can contact Insight Pharmaceuticals via e-mail at medicalaffairs@prestigebrands.com , through its website at https://www.prestigebrands.com/contact , or by phone at (800) 344-7239 on Monday – Friday 8:30-5:30 eastern time to receive a full refund by providing a picture of the bottom of the can of the Americaine® 20% Benzocaine Topical Anesthetic Spray with the affected lot number. Consumers that have product which is being recalled should stop using the product immediately and appropriately discard after taking the picture. Consumers should contact their physician or healthcare provider if they have experienced any problems that may be related to taking or using this anesthetic product.

No serious adverse events have been reported to date.

Adverse reactions or quality problems experienced with the use of this product may be reported to the FDA's MedWatch Adverse Event Reporting program either online, by regular mail or by fax.

Complete and submit the report Online : www.fda.gov/medwatch/report.htm

: Regular Mail or Fax: Download form www.fda.gov/MedWatch/getforms.htm or call 1-800-332-1088 to request a reporting form, then complete and return to the address on the pre-addressed form, or submit by fax to 1-800-FDA-0178.

This recall is being conducted with the knowledge of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/b32d23b6-9edf-47e7-9c8d-2f763b65b560.