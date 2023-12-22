Approval of Bigbank AS Dividend Policy

The shareholders of Bigbank AS adopted a resolution on 21 December 2023 to approve the dividend policy of Bigbank AS. According to the updated dividend policy Bigbank AS has the right to pay 25% of the Bigbank AS group audited annual net profit in dividends, but not exceeding total of EUR 8 million per calendar year.

The dividend policy is available on Bigbank AS's website: https://www.bigbank.ee/dokumendid/ .

Bigbank AS (www.bigbank.eu) is an Estonian capital-based bank specialising in loans and deposits for private and business customers. In addition to operations in Estonia, the bank has branches in Finland, Sweden, Latvia, Lithuania, and Bulgaria and offers its products on a cross-border basis in Austria, Germany, and the Netherlands. Bigbank’s total balance sheet exceeds 2 billion euros.

