Bolivia Construction Market Forecast to 2027, Trend Analysis by Sector - Average Annual Growth of 4.1% is Forecast from 2024-2027

The construction industry in Bolivia is forecast to expand by 2.4% in real terms in 2023, before recording average annual growth of 4.1% from 2024 to 2027. The industry's output over the forecast period will be supported by investments in the transport, renewable energy, and residential sectors. In the General State Budget (PGE) for 2023, BOB27.6 billion ($4 billion) was allocated for public investment this year. This includes an allocation of BOB11.7 billion ($1.7 billion) for the manufacturing sector, BOB6.9 billion ($1 billion) for the social sector, BOB6.6 billion ($955.1 million) for the infrastructure sector and BOB2.4 billion ($347.3 million) for multisectoral strategic projects.



The industry's growth over the forecast period will also be supported by investments in the mining sector. According to President Luis Arce, Bolivia has the world's largest reserve of lithium, totaling 23 million tons. In late July 2023, President Arce reported that construction will soon begin on a highway and high-voltage electric line to accommodate the Direct Lithium Extraction (DLE) plant that will be built by the Chinese consortium CBC in Coipasa.

Previously in January 2023, CBC announced that it will invest BOB9.7 billion ($1.4 billion) in DLE facilities in Coipasa and at the Uyuni salt flats, which accounts for a large share of Bolivia's lithium reserves. Forecast-period growth in the Bolivian construction industry will also be supported by the Economic and Social Development Plan (PDES) 2021-2025, which includes an allocation of BOB229.4 billion ($33.2 billion) over the five-year period to develop the country's overall infrastructure.



Segmentation by sector (commercial, industrial, infrastructure, energy and utilities, institutional and residential) and by sub-sector

Analysis of the mega-project pipeline, including breakdowns by development stage across all sectors, and projected spending on projects in the existing pipeline.

Listings of major projects, in addition to details of leading contractors and consultants

