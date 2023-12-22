Luxury Group Transportation Announces Services for Waste Management Phoenix Open Golf Tournament in Scottsdale, AZ

Scottsdale, AZ , Dec. 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Scottsdale Limo Service is pleased to extend its services for the upcoming Waste Management Phoenix Open Golf Tournament, one of the biggest golf tournaments in the world that will be held in February 2024 at the TPC Scottsdale Stadium Course. The tournament attracts professional golfers from all across the country to compete for the prestigious title. It has been held for 88 years and is the fifth oldest tournament on the PGA Tour.



Scottsdale Limo Service

Scottsdale Limo Service, a premier provider of limo and charter bus rentals in Scottsdale, is thrilled to provide its services for the Waste Management Phoenix Open Golf Tournament. Its fleet includes limos, SUVs, charter buses, and party buses to suit various preferences. The company has released its Waste Management Phoenix Open Golf Tournament rates and reservations. Black car sedans start at $160, black car SUVs at $185, stretch limousines at $235, the Mercedes Sprinter at $220, limo party buses at $380, and charter buses at $350. All vehicles are licensed and insured and accompanied by a fully uniformed chauffeur to ensure a safe and enjoyable experience.

To make the booking process convenient, online bookings are now open, and customers can visit its website to make reservations. Since it is going to be a busy season and the Waste Management Phoenix Open Golf Tournament will be attracting a large influx of spectators, Scottsdale Limo Service requests customers to book in advance. Its limo rentals in Scottsdale have a capacity of 5 to 18 passengers. They feature various luxurious options, including the exquisite Mercedes Limo Sprinter and models from Lincoln, Chrysler, Hummer, and Yukon Denali.

The company can accommodate groups of any size. There are exclusive charter bus rentals in Scottsdale for groups traveling to the tournament. These charters are super luxurious and allow the spectators to arrive at the venue in style and comfort. They can accommodate groups ranging from 5 to 56 people. These vehicles also have a wide range of amenities, including television displays with monitors strategically positioned for a better view, ice-cold air conditioning, refreshments, and snacks. The services of Scottsdale Limo Service are not only affordable but also reliable. All vehicles undergo regular inspections to ensure the safety of the passengers at all times. Check out the Waste Management Phoenix Open Golf Tournament rates and reservations and book today.

To learn more, visit https://scottsdalelimoservice.co/limo-rental-in-scottsdale.html.

About Scottsdale Limo Service

Scottsdale Limo Service is a leading luxury fleet rental company providing luxury black car sedans, limousine service, and charter bus rentals. The company has been providing premier services to the communities of the Greater Scottsdale area for all kinds of special occasions and events for over a decade.

