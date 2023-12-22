Global Food Grade Gases Market Forecast Report 2023-2028, Featuring Key Player Profiles for Air Liquide, Air Water, Massy Group, Linde & The Messer Group

Dublin, Dec. 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Food Grade Gases Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global food grade gases market size reached US$ 7.9 Billion in 2022 and is forecast to reach US$ 11 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 5.67% during 2022-2028.







Significant growth in the food and beverage industry is one of the key factors creating a positive outlook for the market. There is a rising demand for premium-quality meat and seafood products among health-conscious consumers, which is increasing the requirement for food grade gases. Moreover, the widespread adoption of modified air packaging (MAP) solutions is providing a thrust to the market growth.

Food grade gases are used to retain the freshness of packaged food, especially organic fruits and vegetables and meat products, and enhancing the shelf-life of cheeses and pasta without using synthetic chemicals. In line with this, the increasing product utilization in hotels, cafes, quick serving restaurants (QSRs) and microbreweries are also contributing to the growth of the market. Other factors, including rising expenditure capacities of the consumers, along with the escalating consumption of packaged food products among the masses, are anticipated to drive the market toward growth.



The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players being Air Liquide S.A., Air Products Inc., Air Water Inc., Coregas Pty Ltd (Wesfarmers Limited), Gulf Cryo, Linde plc, Massy Group Inc, SOL Spa, Taiyo Nippon Sanso Corporation (Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation), The Messer Group GmbH and Tyczka Polska Sp. z o.o.



