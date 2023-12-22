Scavenger Hunt with MDC and Win $1250 in Cash Gift Cards this Festive Season – Claim your Prize before Jan 7th

TORONTO, Dec. 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- This holiday season, Minimum Deposit Casinos (MDC) is excited to launch a thrilling new challenge for Canadian gaming enthusiasts: our first-ever Digital Scavenger Hunt! The prize pool is limited to 200 $5 Amazon Gift Cards and a grand prize of a $250 Amazon Gift Card.







With a whopping $1,250 in Amazon Gift Cards waiting to be claimed, this event, running from December 22nd, 2023, to January 7th, 2024, not only offers an unprecedented opportunity for Canadian players but also reinforces MDC's commitment to creating unique and engaging gaming experiences.

Don’t wait – join the hunt today and immerse yourself in the festive quest for exciting rewards!

Miranda Raaff, Head of Content at MDC, states, "While this is not our first foray into hosting contests, it marks the beginning of an exciting series of puzzles and scavenger hunts we have planned for our users. Our goal is to keep the gaming community engaged with fresh, fun challenges."

The Online Scavenger Hunt begins with a simple Google search and progresses to MDC's website, where participants will click the festive voucher and find the secret code to enter. Additional optional steps in the hunt offer more entries, enhancing participants' chances of winning the grand prize.

"This scavenger hunt is designed to be both fun and rewarding," Raaff adds. "Participants can increase their chances of winning by exploring further and completing additional steps, immersing themselves in the joy of the hunt while getting closer to fantastic prizes."

Raaff concludes, "This event is just the beginning. We're looking forward to bringing more innovative and engaging activities to our Canadian gaming community. Join us for this holiday adventure and stay tuned for more excitement from MDC!"

Eligible Canadian residents (excluding Quebec) are invited to take part. For complete details and to join the Holiday Scavenger Hunt, visit minimumdepositcasinos.org.

Contact Information

Minimum Deposit Casinos

Site: minimumdepositcasinos.org

Email: info@minimumdepositcasinos.org

Dive into the holiday spirit with MDC’s Scavenger Hunt – where fun meets the chance to win!

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/7965724f-db68-4216-898a-e064772517f1