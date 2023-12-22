Business Awards UK Announces Trailblazing Winners and Finalists at the 2023 Sports and Leisure Awards

HALIFAX, Dec. 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --





Business Awards UK is delighted to announce the winners and finalists of the 2023 Sports and Leisure Awards. These awards celebrate the significant impact and innovative contributions within the sports and leisure sectors. Honoring entities and individuals who have demonstrated exceptional innovation and commitment, the awards set new standards in health, wellness, and community engagement.

Business Awards UK Sports and Leisure Awards 2023 Winners

Sarah Brown Yoga - Yoga Studio of the Year

Health² Personal Training - Gym of the Year

Synergy Dance Ltd - Sports Community Initiative of the Year, Dance Studio of the Year

Tom Storr, TS Personal Training & Nutrition - Personal Trainer of the Year

Jenny Doel, Rainbow Aquatics Wilts Ltd - Fitness Instructor of the Year

Toro Blanco Active Holidays Ltd - Sports Event of the Year

Civvy to Commando Ltd - Sports and Leisure Facility of the Year

Business Awards UK Sports and Leisure Awards 2023 Finalists

The Movement - Yoga Studio of the Year

Revive Yoga & Wellness - Yoga Studio of the Year

Ben Fox, Health² Personal Training - Personal Trainer of the Year

The Emily Redding Dance Academy - Sports Community Initiative of the Year, Dance Studio of the Year

Anthea M King School of Dancing - Dance Studio of the Year

Sunset 24/7 - Gym of the Year, Sports and Leisure Facility of the Year

TS Personal Training & Nutrition - Gym of the Year

Dave Coleman, Civvy to Commando Ltd - Fitness Instructor of the Year

Civvy to Commando Ltd - Sports Event of the Year

The 2023 Sports and Leisure Awards spotlight the transformative efforts and achievements of these professionals and establishments. They have not only excelled in their respective fields but also inspired healthier and more active lifestyles across communities.

We look forward to the continued growth and innovation in the sports and leisure industry, driven by the outstanding contributions of these exceptional winners and finalists.

