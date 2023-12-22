Associa Real Property Management Adopts Local Family For Holidays

DUBLIN, Ohio, Dec. 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Associa Real Property Management (RPM), a leading provider of community management services throughout the greater Columbus, Dublin, and Cincinnati areas, is proud to have once again partnered with Volunteers of America (VOA) to extend a helping hand to members of the local community in distress. Through this partnership, the branch adopted a local family of eight and worked to ensure that their holiday was filled with Christmas cheer. Team members provided the children with an assortment of toys and games, while mom and dad also received gifts that reflected love and appreciation for all they do as parents.

RPM had previously partnered with VOA on Operation Backpack, which is an annual back-to-school initiative that provides local kids with backpacks and school supplies. However, it was the company’s first year to adopt a family for the holidays, which proved a wonderful success and great teambuilding exercise for all who participated. The company’s continued work with VOA and other local non-profit organizations personifies Associa’s goal of bringing individuals together in order to positively impact the lives of everyone in the communities they serve.

Volunteers of America is one of the nation’s largest, established comprehensive human services organizations with 16,000 mission-driven professionals, dedicated to helping those in need rebuild their lives and reach their full potential. Founded in 1896, the faith-based nonprofit has programs in 46 states, the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico, serving more than 1.5 million people a year.

About Associa

With more than 275 branch offices across North America, Associa is building the future of community for more than 6.5 million residents worldwide. Our 14,000+ team members lead the industry with unrivaled education, expertise, and trailblazing innovation. For more than 44 years, Associa has brought positive impact and meaningful value to communities. To learn more, visit www.associaonline.com.

Stay Connected

Like us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/associa

Subscribe to the Blog: https://hub.associaonline.com/

Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/associa

Join us on LinkedIn: http://www.linkedin.com/company/associa

Attachment