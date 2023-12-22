Austal USA receives Expeditionary Medical Ship (EMS) contract award from U.S. Navy

Mobile, Ala., Dec. 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Austal USA received an $867.6 million undefinitized contract award (UCA) for final design and construction of three Expeditionary Medical Ships (EMS) from the U.S. Navy today. The EMS will be manufactured in Austal USA’s aluminum manufacturing line following completion of the last Expeditionary Fast Transport (EPF 16).

“This award is further evidence of the Navy’s confidence in Austal USA to produce highly-capable, shallow-draft aluminum multi-hull vessels,” commented acting Austal USA President Michelle Kruger. “We are proud to provide this innovative critical care capability to the men and women who defend our county.”

The Expeditionary Medical Ship (EMS), an Expeditionary Fast Transport (EPF) variant, is a cost-effective design providing a dedicated medical ship optimized to provide patient holding, stabilization, evacuation and transport in support of Distributed Maritime Operations (DMO). The EMS design features a shallow draft which enables greater reach and allows for direct access to austere ports. The flight deck will accommodate military aircraft, including the V-22 and H-53K.

Austal USA has delivered 13 EPFs, a predecessor to the EMS design, to the U.S. Navy. The company is preparing to deliver the first EPF Flight II, the future USNS Cody (EPF 14), which features Role 2E medical capability, and has two more Flight II vessels under construction.

Attachment