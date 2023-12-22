Grand Cayman Web Design Expert & SEO Qamar Zaman Book Build Google Knowledge Panel Offers Grand Cayman Business New Way to Create Visibility

Grand Cayman, Dec. 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In the ever-evolving world of digital marketing and SEO, a groundbreaking resource has emerged. The new book, "Build Google Knowledge Panel Using Press Releases (Step by Step Guide)," is now available on Apple Books, providing a detailed roadmap for professionals and enthusiasts alike to harness the power of press releases in building effective Google Knowledge Panels.



Authored by renowned Grand Cayman based digital marketing expert Qamar Zaman, this guide demystifies the complex process of creating a Google Knowledge Panel, an essential tool for increasing visibility and credibility in today's digital landscape. The book is packed with practical insights, step-by-step instructions, and real-world examples, making it an invaluable resource for anyone looking to enhance their digital presence.

"Understanding the mechanics of Google's algorithms can be a daunting task," says Qamar Zaman. "This book simplifies that process, offering readers a straightforward approach to leveraging press releases for building impactful Knowledge Panels on Google. It's a must-read for digital marketers, PR professionals, and business owners aiming to elevate their online brand presence."

Key features of the book include:

A clear explanation of what Google Knowledge Panels are and their significance in digital branding.

Step-by-step guidance on creating and distributing press releases that are optimized for Knowledge Panel creation.

Insights into the interplay between SEO, digital marketing, and public relations in the context of Google's search algorithms.

Practical tips and strategies for enhancing brand visibility and reputation management online.

Qamar Zaman's book was a game-changer for me. As a seasoned SEO and PR Strategist, I found invaluable insights in it for building my knowledge panel using online press releases." - Randy Rhode

"Build Google Knowledge Panel Using Press Releases (Step by Step Guide)" is more than just a book; it's a strategic tool that bridges the gap between traditional PR and modern digital marketing techniques. Available for download on Apple Books, it's poised to become an essential addition to the digital marketer's library.

For more information, to request a review copy, or to schedule an interview with the author, please contact az@kisspr.com

About the Author of Google Knowledge Panel



Qamar Zaman Google Knowledge Panel Expert





About: Qamar Zaman is technologist and strategist, recognized in the Google Ads Mastery Directory for his mastery of Google's advertising and analytics tools. His career highlights include founding KISS PR and leading Storytellers Inc. As a member of the Forbes Council and a technology reporter for the Caymanian Times, Zaman's insights and skills span a wide range.

Available now on Apple Books: [Website]

















Media Contact

Az@kisspr.com











