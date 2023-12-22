PSS International Removals Issues Warning To UK Residents Moving To Australia

London, England, Dec. 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



PSS International Removals, one of the UK’s leading international removal and shipping services providers, has issued a warning to UK residents who are considering moving to Australia in 2024.

Every year, around 10,000 British migrants move to Australia, and this number is set to increase as Australia encourages more skilled immigration to fill gaps in the job market and help boost the economy. However, whilst there are more opportunities to move to Australia there is also much more competition from countries such as China and India. The visa process can be complicated, so great care needs to be taken with the application process to ensure the visa is successfully approved. Applicants risk rejection and disappointment if the visa application is not made correctly with the correct information and supporting documents.

To help people start on the right path, PSS International Removals has released a new guide in time with the peak season in the New Year for people seeking information about moving to Australia. The detailed and comprehensive guide gives readers all the information they need to know, including requirements, visa options, jobs, where to live, and the right way to move their personal belongings. The guide begins by assuring readers that UK citizens with the right visa pathways and preparation can successfully immigrate to Australia, that various visas, skilled migration opportunities, family/business/investment options are available for expats, and that a diverse culture and lifestyle are waiting for them in the land down under.

Liam Witham, CEO of PSS International Removals, comments, "January is the peak season for people looking for information about moving to Australia as they set their goals for 2024. We hope our timely guide will set them off in the right direction and help them avoid costly mistakes with their visa application."

Popular visa pathways for UK residents planning on moving to Australia include skilled migration visas, family or partner visas, and even working holiday visas for those under 35. Whether UK residents work in the tech industry or have an artistic streak, Australia offers numerous opportunities for British expats.

“Australia and the UK share a rich history,” says PSS International Removals CEO Liam Witham. “Today, 1.2 million people born in the United Kingdom live in Australia, forming the largest migration community in the country. Seven Australian Prime Ministers were also born in the United Kingdom. When it comes to visa applications, last year, over 9,500 people from the UK were granted permanent migration places, and this is likely to increase in 2024. So, if you are excited to start a new adventure filled with endless possibilities, we urge you to consider moving to Australia as an achievable life goal.”

UK residents can easily apply for a visa online via the Australian government website. Decisions are most often handed out within a few months. The program is open to everyone from skilled workers to entrepreneurs and retirees. It is recommended to consult with a MARA registered visa agent or apply with the help of employee sponsorship to make the whole process a lot easier. Once they receive their visas, UK residents can also apply for permanent residency, which offers numerous benefits, including access to healthcare, education, and the ability to apply for citizenship.

“It is crucial to get your finances in order before attempting to move to Australia,” says Liam Witham. “This includes understanding your visa fee and requirements, researching the cost of living in your selected city and comparing it to your current expenses, creating a budget for your relocation, including expenses such as housing, transportation, removals/shipping, and healthcare, and establishing a savings plan to ensure a smooth transition to your new life.”

The most popular industries for expats in Australia to find work include healthcare, renewable energy, construction and engineering, tourism, and mining. To get started, the blog urges readers to access online job boards such as Seek, Indeed, CareerOne, Adzuna, and LinkedIn, as well as recruitment agencies and networking events. Most UK expats are likely to move to the biggest cities in the country, including Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane, Perth, Adelaide, Gold Coast, Canberra, and Sunshine Coast.

“Each city offers its own unique lifestyle, job opportunities, and attractions,” says Liam Witham. “For your initial accommodation after landing, we suggest booking an Airbnb. Then, you can rent properties that allow easy access to your workplace and amenities such as grocery stores, schools, parks, and public transportation. Online resources are your best bet to start the home search.”

Moving internationally is a complicated process that requires careful planning of both logistics and expenses. Shipping belongings can cost anywhere from £500 for a few boxes to £7,000+ for a large house. For detailed information about overseas removals, UK residents can trust the experienced professionals at PSS International Removals, who take pride in following the country's highest standards of removals and packing.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=q_bho1107eY&t=30s

Readers in the UK can find out more about PSS International Removals by visiting its website or contacting the company at 0800 988 3711.

###

For more information about PSS International Removals, contact the company here:



PSS International Removals

Liam Witham

02086867733

info@pssremovals.com

PSS International Removals

Unit 6, Mill Lane Trading Estate,

Mill Lane,

Croydon,

CR9 4PS