Global Hero Foundation USA Sponsors Flushing's Highly Anticipated Second Annual Carnation Day Parade

The streets of Flushing, Queens, are preparing to welcome over 80,000 spectators for the second annual Carnation Day Parade to be held on January 6, 2024. Spearheaded by Sir Gary Kong, founder of the Global Hero Foundation USA and president of the Sino-American Commerce Association, the second annual parade is set to surpass its predecessor's success, offering a spectacular showcase of unity, diversity, and cultural richness.

Attendees can expect multiple delights from over 20 floats adorned with sensational designs. The highly anticipated parade will feature exotic cars and motorcycles, live performances, and surprise guests, including local politicians. Richard Tang, a rising star, is set to sing the United States National Anthem. Well-loved costumed characters like Mickey and Minnie Mouse, Snoopy, Elmo, Spider-Man, Cat in the Hat, Blue from Blue's Clues, and the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles will join the parade, ready to spread joy and entertainment to people of all ages.

Flushing, Queens, one of the oldest communities in America, has become a melting pot of diverse cultures, predominantly of Asian origin. Hosting one of the world's fastest-growing Chinatowns, Flushing has become a hub representing Chinese culture. The Carnation Day Parade stands as a collaborative effort to exhibit the unity between the Chinese and American populations in the north-central neighborhood of New York.

Dubbed the “Chinese Manhattan,” where Chinese and American cultures are intertwined, Flushing serves as a symbolic meeting ground. It fosters a sense of community pride that goes beyond cultural differences. With it as the setting, the Carnation Day Parade aims to become a platform for cultural exchange, breaking down barriers and promoting understanding among different ethnicities.

The parade portrays the coexistence of Chinese and American cultures, sending a powerful message of unity to the broader New York community. It showcases that being American is not defined by a singular cultural identity but is an inclusive concept that embraces traditions from various corners of the world.

Sir Gary Kong’s commitment to this celebration underscores his deep appreciation for the opportunities America has provided. A self-made millionaire with several businesses, Kong sees the parade as a way to express gratitude and give back. His incorporation of the term "carnation" in the event's title reflects the unity the parade aims to achieve. Like the petals of a carnation opening in various colors, the people coming together represent a diverse yet harmonious community.

Ultimately, the Carnation Day Parade symbolizes harmony in a city as dynamic as New York, where diversity is a defining characteristic. It illustrates that diversity is not a source of division but a foundation for a more interconnected community within a broader cultural melting pot. Tickets for the event are complimentary, and organizers welcome sponsors who wish to contribute to its funding efforts.

