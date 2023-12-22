KULR Receives Non-Compliance Notice from NYSE American

Company to Deliver Plan of Compliance to NYSE American

SAN DIEGO, Dec. 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KULR Technology Group, Inc. (NYSE American: KULR) (the "Company" or "KULR"), a global leader in sustainable energy management, today announced it received a notice from the staff of NYSE American LLC (the "Exchange") that KULR was not in compliance with the Exchange's continued listing standards under Section 1003(a)(i), (ii), and (iii) of the NYSE American Company Guide. Section 1003(a)(i) requires a listed company to have stockholders' equity of $2 million or more if the listed company has reported losses from continuing operations and/or net losses in two of its three most recent fiscal years, Section 1003(a)(ii) requires a listed company to have stockholders' equity of $4 million or more if the listed company has reported losses from continuing operations and/or net losses in three of its four most recent fiscal years, and Section 1003(a)(iii) requires a listed company to have stockholders' equity of $6 million or more if the listed company has reported losses from continuing operations and/or net losses in its five most recent fiscal years. In order to regain compliance with Section 1003(a)(iii), the Company is now subject to the procedures and requirements of Section 1009 of the NYSE American Company Guide and has until January 19, 2024, to submit a plan (the "Plan") of actions it has taken or will take to regain compliance with the continued listing standards by June 20, 2025.



KULR intends to timely deliver a Plan to the Exchange. If the Exchange accepts the Plan, KULR will be able to continue its listing during the Plan period and will be subject to periodic reviews including quarterly monitoring for compliance with the Plan until it has regained compliance.

Receipt of the notice from the Exchange has no immediate effect on the listing or trading of KULR’s common stock on the Exchange, and does not affect KULR’s business, operations or reporting requirements with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

