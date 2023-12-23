Final Opportunity to Engage: HiberTec Hosts Exclusive Webinar as Republic Campaign Concludes

Culver City, CA, Dec. 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The concluding phase of HiberTec's equity crowdfunding campaign on Republic is approaching. The company has announced an exclusive webinar scheduled for January 5th at 1:30 pm PST. This event serves as a final call for potential investors and stakeholders. Attendees will gain deep insights into their groundbreaking wildfire-proof homes.
Key Highlights of the Upcoming Webinar:
- Unique opportunity to hear directly from HiberTec's Founder and CEO, Holden Forrest. The discussion will offer unparalleled perspectives on HiberTec's transformative potential.
- Delve into the vast market opportunities awaiting HiberTec's innovative technology.
- Final Q&A Session: The event will culminate in an engaging Q&A segment. Attendees can seek clarifications on HiberTec's technology, market strategies, and growth plans.
Individuals eager to participate and make a meaningful impact are encouraged to act promptly. Slots for the webinar are limited. For registration and further details, interested parties are directed to register here.