NATIONAL INSTRUMENTS ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors that a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against National Instruments Corporation and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, Dec. 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- a class action lawsuit has been filed against National Instruments Corporation ("National Instruments" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: NATI) in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York on behalf of all persons and entities who purchased or otherwise acquired National Instruments common stock between May 25, 2022 and January 17, 2023, both dates inclusive (the "Class Period"). Investors have until January 29, 2024 to apply to the Court to be appointed as lead plaintiff in the lawsuit.



National Instruments is a producer of automated test equipment and virtual instrumentation software.

The National Instruments class action lawsuit alleges that defendants throughout the Class Period made false statements and/or omitted to disclose material information that artificially deflated the price of National Instruments common stock.

The National Instruments class action lawsuit alleges that at the time that National Instruments was repurchasing National Instruments stock, defendants knew that National Instruments had received a formal acquisition offer from Emerson. Accordingly, National Instruments had an obligation to disclose that it had received a formal acquisition offer from Emerson or abstain from purchasing National Instruments stock from unsuspecting investors.

