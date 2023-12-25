Win the Race with CoinW’s 6th Anniversary Celebration: Unlock Million-Dollar Rewards

Dubai, UAE, Dec. 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Get ready for a crypto extravaganza as CoinW, the world’s pioneering crypto exchange, proudly presents its 6th-anniversary online campaign with an astounding $1 million in rewards up for grabs! The month-long celebration, running from December 5th to January 10th, is making waves with 200,000+ participants, including 120,000+ new registrations, and over $1,000 billion in trading volume.





This milestone year marks a turning point for CoinW, as CoinW further commits to propel crypto mass adoption. Dive into the excitement with six grand prizes totaling $1,000,000, featuring 100,000 USDT new user exclusive packages, a 700,000 USDT trading competition, 100,000 USDT 100%-win mystery boxes, a 100,000 USDT limited-time copy trading reward, exclusive live streams, and a glamorous offline party.

Who Can Participate?

Whether you are new to crypto trading or a seasoned trader, CoinW has curated different events for everyone. The six grand prizes aim to not only reward the CoinW community but also empower new users to kickstart their trading journey with the first investment covered by CoinW.

$200,000 Kick-off Fund for Novice Traders

Embark on your trading journey by simply registering, depositing, and making any trade. Each step you take will earn you bonuses, and we're here to help you grow with spot and futures trading bonuses. Newly registered users have an exclusive prize pool of $100,000 waiting for them.

Recognizing the value of seasoned traders, CoinW is seeking competent traders globally to lead futures trading – one of the most profitable aspects of the crypto realm. With the highest ROI led by CoinW's traders surpassing 900%, novice traders can kickstart their futures trading journey by copying the trades of experts. Completing your first copy trade earns you a 10 USDT bonus, with a 30,000 USDT prize pool available on a first-come, first-served basis.

Start Your Journey with 10M Users



$700,000 Booster for the CoinW Community

In gratitude for our community's unwavering support, CoinW presents a thrilling $700,000 trading competition. Open to both futures and spot trading, futures traders can snag up to a 50,000 USDT Super bonus + 30,000 USDT Mega Coupon based on yield ranking, while spot traders can seize up to 50,000 USDT. To qualify for rewards, users must maintain an asset account balance of ≥ 100 USDT.

Event Period: 11/12/ 2023 16:00 – 10/01/2024 15:59 (UTC)

Other Perks on CoinW’s 6th Anniversary Celebration

The CoinW Mystery Box with 100% chance of winning could be your appetizer. Invite friends or tip anchors during CoinW Live to earn mega coupons, which can offset losses and pay trading fees. And the fun doesn't stop there – you can accumulate up to 8 mystery boxes each day.

At CoinW, we highly value seasoned traders. Over the past year, we've scouted competent copy traders globally. Join our trader team during this celebration, and we'll drop an extra 150 USDT bonus, on top of our already competitive commissions.

Not a CoinW User Yet?

Don't miss your chance at a slice of the $1 million grand prize! Register now, and we'll kickstart your journey with a $10 bonus credited to your account. Let the celebration begin!