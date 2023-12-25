All Universe Metaverse Kingdom: Exploring the Essence of the Metaverse from the Perspective of "Value"

Westminster, CO, Dec. 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- At present, it seems that the whole world is talking about the "Metaverse." This futuristic term, which has journeyed from the realm of science fiction into reality and even become the darling of the investment, finance, and media industries, is hailed by various sectors as "the next revolution after mobile internet" and "the strongest trend for the next decade." According to Bloomberg data, the Metaverse market is expected to reach $800 billion by 2024. PricewaterhouseCoopers predicts that the market size of the Metaverse will reach $1.5 trillion by 2030, indicating a vast development space for the Metaverse in the future.





Fusing Virtual and Real, All Universe Creates a New Metaverse Realm

As a dedicated explorer in the Metaverse field, All Universe is consistently committed to exploring the intrinsic value of the Metaverse. The All Universe ecosystem represents a realm that ingeniously blends the virtual and the real. It is dedicated to creating market liquidity and profitability through digital assets and diversified asset package configurations. Every participant in this realm is a citizen, with the ability to invest in different sector ecologies based on their citizen level. While providing investors with diversified and efficient investment channels, All Universe is gradually building a diversified commercial Metaverse empire revolving around the "UNV" ecological token (including virtual business districts, virtual educational spaces, virtual medical services, virtual art centers, digital identities, and the entire universe economy). Through a "coin-stock parity" capital operation model, All Universe aims to achieve a win-win situation for both coins and stocks, capital appreciation, and ultimately, the grand goal of listing on NASDAQ.

The All Universe team believes that the scene value and experiential value of the Metaverse are extremely important. No matter how technological innovation is defined, it only becomes attractive and gains appreciation potential when it benefits human society. Therefore, by creating ecosystems in various fields, All Universe generates market liquidity, bringing stable investment profits to the entire realm and appreciating the assets of its participants. Currently, the All Universe ecosystem spans the Internet, blockchain industry, and physical industries, covering an array of sectors including decentralized finance, traditional financial systems, agriculture and husbandry, AI intelligence, education and planning, the big health industry, mining and energy, entertainment and leisure, trade and retail. Through these efforts, All Universe aims to unleash commercial value, accelerate the integration of virtual and real economies, empower comprehensively, and create an online universe.





How to Ensure "Value Capture" for Citizens in All Universe?

Given that All Universe builds a business profit model through a diversified Metaverse ecosystem, enabling citizens, or investors, to gain profits, the question of risk naturally arises. How does All Universe ensure profitability for its citizens?

According to information disclosed by officials, All Universe operates in a manner akin to a trust fund. Built on the foundation of a professional investment and research team, it aims to diversify risk and execute effective investment planning by expanding into multiple ecosystems, thereby providing a robust return on investment for its participants.

The core strategy is "diversification of investment," allocating funds across various ecosystems and industries, including but not limited to decentralized finance, traditional financial systems, AI intelligence, agriculture and husbandry, the big health industry, mining and energy, entertainment and leisure, etc. This diversified investment approach helps to mitigate risk, as underperformance in one sector or ecosystem can potentially be offset by others. By investing across different sectors, All Universe can better balance risk and reward.

Furthermore, through "equity and governance" – incentive mechanisms, All Universe plans to distribute shares held in various sectors to the market. This strategy accelerates the incubation of derivative products from each ecosystem, injecting more capital and resources into their development, and further promotes the creation of the All Universe consensus circle.

Exploring the Essence of the Metaverse from the Perspective of "Value"

In a sense, the emergence of the Metaverse marks the beginning of creating a new world. To further explore the value space that the Metaverse can unfold, All Universe will continue to expand its Metaverse business kingdom, integrating "virtual + physical" economies. Based on blockchain technology, it aims to develop a new model that combines DeFi, traditional financial systems, agriculture and husbandry, AI intelligence, education and planning, the big health industry, mining and energy, and more. In this space, everything is decentralized, allowing users to live, work, invest, manage finances, and socialize within the Metaverse. This development will cultivate a financial and ecological civilization unique to the All Universe Metaverse nation, transforming and revolutionizing people's lives.



Disclaimer: This press release may contain forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements describe future expectations, plans, results, or strategies (including product offerings, regulatory plans and business plans) and may change without notice. You are cautioned that such statements are subject to a multitude of risks and uncertainties that could cause future circumstances, events, or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements, including the risks that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements.