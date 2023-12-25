Esophageal Dysphagia Market Poised for Strong Growth: Projected to Reach $2.67 Billion by 2028 As Per The Business Research Company's Esophageal Dysphagia Global Market Report 2024

LONDON, Dec. 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Business Research Company’s esophageal dysphagia global market report 2024, the Esophageal Dysphagia market has demonstrated robust growth in recent years, with the market size expanding from $1.96 billion in 2023 to $2.08 billion in 2024, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.2%. This upward trajectory is attributed to factors such as an aging population, gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD), advances in endoscopy, and esophageal motility testing. The Esophageal Dysphagia market is expected to maintain its momentum, projecting a substantial increase to $2.67 billion by 2028 at a CAGR of 6.4%.



Key Regions Driving Market Expansion: North America Leads, Asia-Pacific Emerges as Fastest-Growing

In 2023, North America dominated the Esophageal Dysphagia market, holding the position of the largest region. However, the forecast period anticipates significant growth in the Asia-Pacific region, positioning it as the fastest-growing region. This shift underscores the global potential and demand for Esophageal Dysphagia care.

Segments Shaping the Market: Treatment Options, Diagnosis Methods, and End-User Perspectives

The Esophageal Dysphagia market is segmented based on treatment, diagnosis, and end-users:

Treatment: Esophageal Dilation, Surgery, Stent Placement, Laparoscopic Heller Myotomy, Medications, Lifestyle Changes Diagnosis: Dynamic Swallowing Study, X-Ray, Endoscope, Manometry, Imaging Scans, Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) Scan, Computed Tomography (CT ) Scan End-User: Hospitals And Clinics, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Diagnostic Centers, Research Centers, Other End Users





Driving Forces Behind Market Growth: Obesity Epidemic, Minimally Invasive Procedures, and Global Expansion of Esophageal Dysphagia Care

The forecasted growth is underpinned by a convergence of factors, including the obesity epidemic, adoption of minimally invasive procedures, personalized medicine, and the global expansion of Esophageal Dysphagia care. Notable trends for the forecast period include a shift toward patient-centered care, increased utilization of telehealth and remote monitoring, a focus on nutritional support, and enhanced research collaboration.

Impact of Smoking Habits on Market Growth

The growing number of smokers is expected to propel the Esophageal Dysphagia market forward. Smoking, a known exacerbating factor for esophageal conditions, can lead to complications and damage to the esophagus. The treatment for Esophageal Dysphagia becomes essential in providing enhanced nutrition and hydration, reducing the risk of aspiration, and improving the overall quality of life for affected individuals.

Innovative Products and Advanced Technologies: A Competitive Edge

Major players in the Esophageal Dysphagia market, including Nestle Health Science S.A., Novartis AG, and Fresenius Kabi AG, are at the forefront of developing innovative products. They leverage advanced technologies, such as Pharyngeal Electrical Stimulation (PES) technology, to strengthen their relationships with customers. For example, Phagenesis Ltd.'s launch of the Phagenyx neurostimulation system showcases the potential of PES technology in improving swallowing performance, particularly in patients with neurogenic dysphagia post-stroke.

Regional Dynamics and Development Potential

While North America currently holds the largest share in the Esophageal Dysphagia market, Asia-Pacific is expected to witness the fastest growth in the forecast period. This regional shift underscores the need for expanded and accessible Esophageal Dysphagia care on a global scale.

Companies can harness the insights provided in this comprehensive report to strategically position themselves in the growing Esophageal Dysphagia market. From understanding key trends to identifying emerging opportunities, the Esophageal Dysphagia market report equips businesses with the necessary information to make informed decisions, foster innovation, and capitalize on the evolving landscape of Esophageal Dysphagia care.

