Yihu International Blockchain Technology Co., Ltd. (BVI), a subsidiary of TGGI, and China Energy Australia Bank Capital (Hong Kong) Co., Ltd. officially signed a strategic cooperation agreement.

China Shenzhen, Dec. 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (Sina News Agency) On December 20, 2023, Wing Tiger International Block Chain Technology Co., Ltd., the holding company of American Global Group (stock code: TGGI), and China Energy Aoyin Capital (Hong Kong) Co., Ltd. officially signed a cooperation agreement on artificial intelligence technology and blockchain technology. The strategic cooperation agreement on R&D and operations confirms the in-depth cooperative relationship of mutual trust between the two parties.

The main content of this strategic cooperation is: Wing Tiger International Block Chain Technology Co., Ltd will officially become the global operator of the artificial intelligence products (Lianxin APP, Shuan quantum encryption software and hardware) of Zhongneng Aoyin Capital (Hong Kong) Company suppliers and joint development partners.



China Energy Aoyin Capital (Hong Kong) Co., Ltd. is a group company focusing on global capital operations and emerging technology development. In addition to the financial sector business that radiates around the world with Hong Kong as the center, the company also wholly controls a number of mainland high-tech enterprises, and its investment scope includes artificial intelligence (data security privatized data model), integrated circuits and new energy sectors.



Wing Tiger International Block Chain Technology Co.,Ltd is a new blockchain technology company developed and operated by blockchain technology. Its main direction is to promote new trends in global blockchain financial investment through the combination of artificial intelligence plus blockchain finance. At the same time, we also hope that in the future, through the perfect combination of artificial intelligence and blockchain technology, we can create more value in the fields of culture, education, medical care and other fields.



About Trans Global Group Inc.



Trans Global Group Inc. is a U.S. holding company incorporated in Delaware. The Company conducts business through PRC subsidiary Shenzhen Zui Xian Gui Brewery Technology Ltd. (“ZXGSZ”), which is a wine distribution and retail sales company based in Guangdong province, China. With the mission to let the world taste Chinese wine, and let the world fall in love with “ZuiXianGui”. Through the offline and online promotion, TGGI hopes to deepen the customers’ impression of the brand and promote sales in China and globally. For more information, please visit: https://zuixianguijiufang.com.



Forward Looking Statements



This news release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of words such as "anticipate", "believe", "expect", "estimate", "plan", "outlook", and "project" and other similar expressions that indicate future events or trends or are not statements of historical matters. These statements are based on our management's current expectations and beliefs, as well as a number of assumptions concerning future events.



Such forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other important factors, many of which are outside of our control and all of which could cause actual results to differ materially from the results discussed in the forward-looking statements. Accordingly, forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing our views as of any subsequent date, and we do not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date they were made, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required under applicable securities laws. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in forward-looking statements can be found in our reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, which are available, free of charge, on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov.



For more information, please contact:

Investor Relations

BO-SI INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LIMITED

Ms. Sherry, Wang

Email: sherry@attmax.com