Connexa Reports Impressive Feedback for Slinger Artificial Intelligence App

Darren Cahill, ATP Coach Of The Year, Reviews App

‘Freemium’ Launch Planned for February 2024

Windsor Mills, MD, Dec. 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Connexa Sports Technologies Inc. (Nasdaq:CNXA) today reported very positive responses from its initial groups of beta testers of its Artificial Intelligence (AI) driven Slinger App for tennis. The initial roll-out of the app’s beta version is now in the hands of more than 500 testers across the globe with another 500 testers set to receive it before the holidays.

One of the first testers to provide Slinger with beta test feedback was ATP Coach of the Year Darren Cahill – coach to Jannick Sinner, who ended the year ranked #4 in the ATP rankings.

Darren’s feedback read, “I was given the chance to test the new Slinger App which provides both technical and tactical feedback and I am very impressed. I can see this app being applicable to players of all ages and standards. It is the first app that I have experienced that uses AI for tactical analysis in a meaningful way and the fact that it is simultaneously available for both iOS and Android makes it very appealing.”

Watch Darren Cahill using the Slinger App in the attached video

https://youtu.be/qU5o4USYkYQ

The Slinger App, powered by Gameface, provides tennis players with access to analytics data through a sport specific, automated AI platform that analyzes and extracts data from uploaded player practice or match videos. Gameface’s core analytic capabilities are delivered through a compatible single camera or smartphone, which facilitates scalable solutions for the tennis market without relying on specific hardware or camera types.

An avid level beta tester commented in his feedback, “I was really impressed with the AI accuracy. I uploaded a video – something not suggested in the set up – just to see if it would work. Although I know the AI accuracy may not have been optimal due to the camera angle, I was still able to get great feedback. Also loved the highlighting of the players body to bring attention to the monitored areas. Very, very cool!”

Feedback from a club level tester included, “I have just started to explore the Slinger App. So far I love the way it has been designed.”

Mike Ballardie, CEO of Connexa Sports Technologies said, “We are very pleased with this initial feedback on the Slinger App received to date, ranging from a leading professional coach right across the tennis spectrum to everyday club players. We have also received plenty of feedback on minor tweaks needed, as well as some great suggestions for future upgrades. The Slinger App has been developed to provide tennis players with data and analytics across both training and match play situations and can be used both as a stand-alone app or in conjunction with a player using their Slinger Bag Launcher,”

Ballardie continued, “our sincere thanks to all of you who are beta testing the Slinger App and its unique game-enhancing features. Please keep your comments coming in!”

Following completion of the beta testing process, the Slinger App will be formally launch to the market in February 2024. The Slinger App will offer a ‘freemium’ version for several months with the plan to commence an estimated $10 per month or $100 per annum subscription service as new analytic features are added.

The main challenge faced in developing a Tennis analytics app involves developing recognition learning for the many different and individual playing styles and techniques used in today’s modern game. Over the past year, significant testing across all varieties of playing styles together with input from key tennis coaching minds has enabled Slinger to identify four universal pillars that are the common traits on which all players’ games are built, irrespective of style or technique.

These four critical pillars are: Hitting Foundation, Shoulder Rotation; Weight Drift; and Hitting Contact. The Slinger App utilizes video-based AI to analyze, measure and report scores for each critical pillar and then links this to support the player with insights and self-coaching tips in a very simple and effective way.

Slinger App’s aims to provide players with regular, meaningful, interesting, and actionable insights to help improve their game and therefore derive maximum satisfaction and enjoyment from their time on the court. Like a fitness app, the Slinger App is designed to encourage regular use to monitor self-improvement progress.

Ballardie concluded, “Importantly the Slinger App offers both iOS and Android users the opportunity to access the ground-breaking tennis AI through their respective app stores. Additionally, every new Slinger Bag user will now download the Slinger App to access the Slinger Bag Launcher user guide, FAQs and and several hundred highly recommended practice videos. This will further support Slinger in accessing the Sports AI market, which was recognized as being $2.1 billion in 2022 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 30.10% from 2023-20301.”

About Connexa Sports Technologies:

Connexa Sports a leading connected sports company delivering products, technologies, and Sport-as-a-Service across a range of sport verticals. Connexa’s mission is to reinvent sports through technological innovation driven by an unwavering focus on today’s sports consumer.

