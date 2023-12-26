Global Bottled Water Market Size to Reach USD 593.02 Billion in 2032 | Emergen Research

Vancouver, Dec. 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global bottled water market size was USD Billion 303.56 in 2022 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 7.0% during the forecast period, according to the latest analysis by Emergen Research. Increasing knowledge of value of staying hydrated and living healthy is a major factor expected to drive market revenue growth during the forecast period. The bottled water sector fits into sustainable development aim of providing everyone with access to clean water. The investigation only considered bottled water brands that taste nearly identical to tap water obtained from a standard municipal water supply. It is demonstrated that water in bottles is commonly used in both the Global North and the Global South, even though its cost might be greater than that of tap water.

Together, the USA, China, and Indonesia account for 50% of the global market. The largest market in Europe is Germany, followed by Mexico in the LAC area and South Africa in Africa. In terms of annual income and volume of bottled water sales per capita, Singapore and Australia stand out as the leaders, with the USA and China, having substantially lower values.

Some bottled water firms are increasingly employing paper cartons to keep their bottled water, just as juice cartons are used to normally store other packaged liquids such as milk and fruit juice. These are recyclable and use fewer resources and energy to make than plastic water bottles, but they are just as strong and practical to use. Paper cartons are biodegradable when used to package bottled water because paper decomposes quickly, and when only near drinking water, they have no contact with sugars and oils. However, since manufacturers normally just coat the inside with a waterproof liner, paper cartons frequently break when wet.

However, environmental issues brought on by consumption of disposable plastic bottles and its effects on garbage disposal, availability and perception of tap water, and regulatory and compliance factors are restraining market revenue growth.

Scope of Research

Report Details Outcome Market size in 2022 USD 303.56 Billion CAGR (2023–2032) 7.0% Revenue forecast to 2032 USD 593.02 Billion Base year for estimation 2022 Historical data 2019–2021 Forecast period 2023–2032 Quantitative units Revenue in USD Billion and CAGR in % from 2023 to 2032 Report coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends Segments covered Solution type, deployment, bank size, application, end-use, and region Regional scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa Country scope U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain, Benelux, Rest of Europe, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Rest of APAC, Brazil, Rest of LATAM, Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa, Turkey, Rest of MEA Key companies profiled PepsiCo, Nestlé, The Coca-Cola Company, Primo Water Corporation, FIJI Water Company LLC, Gerolsteiner Brunnen GmbH & Co. KG, Voss of Norway, Nongfu Spring, Norland International, Icelandic Glacial Customization scope 10 hours of free customization and expert consultation

Major Companies and Competitive Landscape

The global bottled water market is fragmented, with many companies accounting for the majority of market revenue. Major companies are deploying various strategies, entering mergers & acquisitions, strategic agreements & contracts, developing, testing, and introducing more effective bottled waters. Some major companies included in the global bottled water market report are:

PepsiCo

Nestlé

The Coca-Cola Company

Primo Water Corporation

FIJI Water Company LLC

Gerolsteiner Brunnen GmbH & Co. KG

Voss of Norway

Nongfu Spring

Norland International

Icelandic Glacial

Strategic Development

On 24 September 2021, the beverage company VOLNAA intends to introduce bottled drinking water in aluminum cans, facilitating safe water consumption while on the road. By producing 100% recyclable cans with relock innovation, the company hopes to combat the threat of plastic pollution.

Some Key Highlights from the Report

The still water segment is expected to register a significantly high revenue CAGR during the forecast period. Still water is defined as water without carbonation or bubbles, making it a flexible option for customers. It caters to people who enjoy a simple, smooth without any additional flavors or fizz.

The glass bottle segment accounted for second-largest revenue share in 2022. Glass bottles are frequently thought of as being expensive and high-quality. They appear sleek and clear, exuding luxury and sophistication. Glass bottle brands portray themselves as having a more upscale product, luring customers looking for a high-end drinking experience.

North America market accounted for largest revenue share in 2022 owing to rising demand for multi-purpose beverage bottles such as for alcohol. Many people in North America regularly consume alcohol, and providing alcohol to visitors during events is a crucial aspect of hosting.

Segments Covered in Report

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented the global bottled water market on the basis of product type, packaging type, distribution channel, and region:

Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2032) Still Water Sparkling Water Flavored Water Mineral Water Others



Packaging Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2032) PET Bottle Glass Bottle Collapsible Bottle Biodegradable Plastic Bottles Other



Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2032) Supermarkets/Hypermarkets Convenience Stores Online Retail



Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2032) North America U.S. Canada Mexico Europe Germany France U.K. Italy Spain Benelux Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China India Japan South Korea Rest of APAC Latin America Brazil Rest of LATAM Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia UAE South Africa Turkey Rest of MEA



