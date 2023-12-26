Antibiotics Market Size Worth USD 71.75 Billion in 2032 | Emergen Research

Vancouver, Dec. 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global antibiotics market size was USD 42.32 Billion in 2022 and is expected to register a rapid revenue CAGR of 5.5% during the forecast period. The global antibiotics market is witnessing significant growth, driven by factors such as the increasing rate of infectious diseases, development of innovative products, and rising antibiotic usage. A study published in September 2022 by the Lancet Regional Health-Southeast Asia revealed that azithromycin 500mg tablets were the most frequently used antibiotics in India. However, despite this growth, challenges like antibiotic resistance and high research costs pose potential restraints.



Key Market Trends:

Antibiotic Usage and Market Drivers:

Antibiotics play a crucial role in treating bacterial infections in humans and animals, contributing to the market's revenue growth.

The CDC reports 7,174 new cases of Tuberculosis (TB) in the U.S. in 2020, highlighting the ongoing need for effective antibiotic treatments.

Pharmaceutical companies focus on developing combination medicines to address antibiotic-resistant illnesses, fostering market innovation.

Market Challenges:

Rising antibiotic resistance poses a significant threat, leading to longer hospital stays, increased medical costs, and higher mortality rates.

The high cost of trials, research, and the stringent approval process, such as the increased cost of Abbreviated New Drug Approval (ANDA) by the FDA, may hinder market growth.

Product Insights:

Penicillin Segment Dominates:

In 2022, the penicillin segment held the largest revenue share, driven by increased awareness and improved healthcare infrastructure.

Better identification and treatment of bacterial infections, especially respiratory tract illnesses, contribute to the segment's growth.

Cephalosporin Segment:

The cephalosporin segment is expected to register moderate growth, fueled by rising infectious diseases, R&D efforts, and increased financing for antibiotic development.

Route of Administration Insights:

Parenteral Segment Leads:

The parenteral segment is expected to dominate the market due to the increasing number of hospital admissions for infectious diseases.

Prolonged hospital stays contribute to higher infection rates, driving the revenue growth of parenteral antibiotics.

Oral Segment Growth:

The oral segment is expected to witness the fastest revenue growth, attributed to the effective oral administration of antibiotics, reduced side effects, and cost advantages.

Application Insights:

Respiratory Infections Lead:

The respiratory infections segment is poised to hold the largest revenue share, driven by the rising prevalence of chronic respiratory disorders globally.

Initiatives like the Global Alliance against Chronic Respiratory Diseases aim to address these conditions, influencing market growth.

Urinary Infections Growth:

The urinary infection segment is expected to register steady growth, fueled by pharmaceutical firms developing antibiotics to tackle multi-drug-resistant bacteria.

End-Use Insights:

Hospitals Pharmacies Dominate:

Hospital pharmacies are expected to account for a large revenue share, driven by the availability of broad-spectrum antibiotics and the implementation of antibiotic usage control policies.

Retail Pharmacies:

Retail pharmacies play a crucial role but are anticipated to have a smaller market share compared to hospital pharmacies.

Regional Insights:

North America Leads:

North America accounted for the largest revenue share in 2022, driven by the prevalence of infectious diseases, aging populations, and the presence of key market players.

The CDC reports high cases of TB and pneumonia, contributing to the demand for antibiotics in the region.

Asia Pacific Growth:

The Asia Pacific market is expected to witness the fastest growth, driven by digital imaging adoption, a vast population, and increasing innovation in infectious disease treatments.

Europe's Strong Market Presence:

Europe is anticipated to have a considerably large revenue share, supported by the rising prevalence of infectious diseases and a favorable regulatory environment.

Scope of Research



Report Details Outcome Market Size in 2022 USD 42.32 Billion CAGR (2023–2032) 5.5% Revenue Forecast To 2032 USD 71.75 Billion Base Year For Estimation 2022 Historical Data 2019–2021 Forecast Period 2023–2032 Quantitative Units Revenue in USD Billion and CAGR in % from 2023 to 2032 Report Coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends Segments Covered Product, route of administration, drug origin, spectrum of activity, application, end-use, and region Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa Country Scope U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Benelux, Rest of Europe, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Rest of APAC, Brazil, Rest of LATAM, Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa, Turkey, and Rest of Middle East & Africa Key Companies Profiled Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, AstraZeneca, The Menarini Group, Otsuka America Pharmaceutical, Inc., GSK plc, Bayer AG, Lilly, Merck KGaA, Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc., Novartis AG, Pfizer Inc., Abbott, Sanofi, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, AbbVie Inc., Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Cipla Inc., and Lupin Customization Scope 10 hours of free customization and expert consultation











































Major Companies and Competitive Landscape



The global antibiotics market is fragmented with many large and medium-sized players accounting for majority of market revenue. Major players are deploying various strategies, entering into mergers & acquisitions, strategic agreements & contracts, developing testing, and introducing more effective antibiotics solutions in the market. Some major players included in the global antibiotics market report are:

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company

AstraZeneca

The Menarini Group

Otsuka America Pharmaceutical, Inc.

GSK plc

Bayer AG

Lilly

Merck KGaA

Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.

Novartis AG

Pfizer Inc.

Abbott

Sanofi

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

AbbVie Inc.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Cipla Inc.

Lupin

Strategic Development



On 19 September, 2023, SIRIO introduced a new line of consumer health gummies at CPHI Barcelona. The newly launched herbal gummies cater to popular consumer health categories. These three innovative formulations aim to facilitate the growth of SIRIO's partners, particularly pharmaceutical and Over-The-Counter (OTC) brands looking to establish a presence in the active health sector. The products are tailored to support customers in trending consumer health areas such as 'cough and cold', 'oral care', and 'Urinary Tract Infections' (UTI).

On April 15, 2023, GSK unveiled favorable outcomes from the significant EAGLE-2 and EAGLE-3 phase III trials concerning gepotidacin, a pioneering oral antibiotic with a unique mode of action designed for treating uncomplicated UTI in female adults and adolescents. These findings were presented today in an oral session at the European Congress of Clinical Microbiology and Infectious Diseases (ECCMID) held in Copenhagen, Denmark.

Emergen Research has segmented the global antibiotics market on the basis of product, route of administration, drug origin, and spectrum of activity component, delivery mode, end-use, and region

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)

Penicillin Cephalosporin Carbapenems Monobactams Quinolones Macrolides Others



Route of Administration (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)

Oral Parenteral



Drug Origin Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)

Natural Semisynthetic Synthetic



Spectrum of Activity Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)

Broad-Spectrum Antibiotic Narrow-Spectrum Antibiotic



Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)

Skin Infections Ear Infections Urinary Infections Respiratory Infections Others



End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)

Hospital Pharmacies Retail Pharmacies Others



Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2032) North America U.S. Canada Mexico Europe Germany France UK Italy Spain Benelux Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China India Japan South Korea Rest of APAC Latin America Brazil Rest of LATAM Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia UAE South Africa Turkey Rest of Middle East & Africa



