Global Substation Monitoring System Market Size Worth USD 10.22 Billion in 2032 | Emergen Research

Vancouver, Dec. 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global substation monitoring system market size is expected to reach USD 10.22 Billion in 2032 and register a revenue CAGR of 7.8% during the forecast period, according to the latest analysis by Emergen Research. Developing IEC 61850 standard to enable interoperability between Intelligent Electronic Devices (IEDs) can be attributed to the steady market revenue growth. At the moment, electric power utilities are dealing with an issue of compatibility between Intelligent Electronic Devices (IEDs) provided by different businesses during extension of an existing electric substation. Recently, an attempt was made to create a global standard to solve the problem of interoperability. In this context, the European standard ‘International Electro-Technical Commission (IEC) 61850’ is gaining traction across the globe for flexible data transmission over IEDs in an electric power substation.

Major restraints to revenue growth of the substation monitoring system market are high installation cost for wireless sensor network installations, as well as increasing capital expenditure for IEDs in substations. Substation monitoring systems are used in sectors such as oil and gas, utilities, steel, transportation, and mining. Substation monitoring systems and services are in high demand in the utility industry. While both of these companies are rapidly developing, they face strong pricing competition in the market. As a result, industry players seek low-cost substation monitoring systems to minimize the cost of final services and products.

Report Details Outcome Market size in 2022 USD 4.80 Billion CAGR (2023–2032) 7.8% Revenue forecast to 2032 USD 10.22 Billion Base year for estimation 2022 Historical data 2019–2021 Forecast period 2023–2032 Quantitative units Revenue in USD Billion and CAGR in % from 2023 to 2032. Report coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends. Segments covered Component, communication technology, sector, industry, and region. Regional scope North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; Middle East & Africa. Country scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, LATAM, MEA Key companies profiled ABB, Siemens, General Electric, Schneider Electric SE, Cisco, Honeywell, Emerson Electric, Eaton, Crompton Greaves, Schweitzer Engineering Laboratories Customization scope 10 hours of free customization and expert consultation.

Major Companies and Competitive Landscape

The global substation monitoring system market is consolidated, with many large and medium-sized players accounting for the majority of market revenue. Major players are deploying various strategies, entering into mergers & acquisitions, strategic agreements & contracts, developing, testing, and introducing more effective substation monitoring systems. Some major players included in the global substation monitoring system market report are:

ABB

Siemens

General Electric

Schneider Electric SE

Cisco

Honeywell

Emerson Electric

Eaton

Crompton Greaves

Schweitzer Engineering Laboratories

Strategic Development

On 1 February 2023, the Finnish Competition and Consumer Authority authorized Caverion's deal to buy TM Voima group's substation and transmission line business in Finland and Estonia, which was signed on October 27, 2022. The switch to renewable energy and decentralized power generation creates a considerable requirement for updating electrical transmission and distribution networks. The purchase will improve Caverion's strong position in the energy industry and allow for expansion, particularly in the substation market. Caverion will be able to have a greater long-term influence on a larger client base. TMV Service Oy, TMV Line Oy, and TMV Power Oü, all of which are part of the TM Voima company, are included in the authorized transaction. The revenue of TM Voima Group's substation and transmission line business in 2021 was EUR 30.5 million.

On 19 May 2021, Efacec, a Portuguese provider of power solutions, proved the potential of 5G in real-time monitoring and maintenance of LV substations. The pilot, one of two Efacec-implemented use cases as part of the European 5Growth Programme, was evaluated first in the lab and then in a substation at the University of Aveiro on Portugal's west coast. The goal was to use two major elements of 5G connectivity, low latency, and high data throughput, to provide real-time telemetry and video streaming between substations that were geographically separated from the control center.

Some Key Highlights From the Report

The transmission segment is expected to account for largest revenue share in the global market over the forecast period. Transmission substations are positioned near places where electricity enters the power grid. As the voltage output from power sources such as power stations or wind farms fluctuates (between 130 and 400 kilovolts (kV) in the U.K. and up to 600kV in the U.S.), it must be converted to a transmission-safe level. Electricity is then frequently transmitted over great distances using high-voltage overhead power wires supported by electrical pylons. In the U.K., they are either 275kV or 400kV. Increasing or decreasing voltage as needed ensures that it reaches local distribution networks safely and efficiently.

The utility segment is expected to account for largest revenue share in the global market over the forecast period. The integration of renewable energy sources, modernization of smart power networks, and criticality of energy supply all contribute to a rise in demand for monitoring power-related information from the edge. Smart monitoring can help businesses govern and safeguard their buildings and energy assets. Substation automation systems are used by businesses where energy availability is critical and energy control and monitoring are required. By gathering data from all of the equipment and the field, they can prevent blackouts and intervene to protect the power network and their facilities. When power-critical facility owners want this level of monitoring and proactive repair and management it provides, additional opportunities emerge for system integrators and medium-voltage panel builders.

The substation monitoring system market in North America accounted for largest revenue share in 2022. Factors such as increasing activities by leading market players such as product introduction and product expansion, among others, are promoting market revenue growth in this region. NV5 Geospatial, for example, has developed the ARIS II Rover, an improved robotic electric substation monitoring gadget. After five years of in-field installation and testing, the rover meets industry's most severe standards for robustness and dependability. It is capable of operating in harsh weather circumstances as well as on the various terrains found at distribution and transmission substations. NV5 Geospatial is one of North America's most comprehensive geospatial scientific data providers. The remote-controlled modular wheeled rover is packed with cutting-edge heat sensors, imaging, and audio/video technology.

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented the global substation monitoring system market based on the component, communication technology, sector, industry, and region:

Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2032) Hardware Intelligent Electric Devices Transformer Voltage Instrument Transformer Current Instrument Transformer Relay Devices Recloser Controllers Circuit Breakers Switches Distribution Network Feeders Others Smart Sensors Microcontrollers Cameras Software Asset Management Production Management Performance Management

Communication Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2032) Wired Communication Technology Fiber Optic Ethernet PROFIBUS Others Fieldbus HART Modbus Wireless Communication Technology Wireless LAN (Wi-Fi) ZigBee Cellular Technology

Sector Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2032) Transmission Distribution

Industry Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2032) Oil & Gas Steel Utility Non-Renewable Renewable Mining Transportation

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2019–2032) North America U.S. Canada Mexico Europe Germany U.K. France Spain BENELUX Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China India Japan South Korea Rest of APAC Latin America Brazil Rest of LATAM Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia UAE Israel Rest of MEA



