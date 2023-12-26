Polyamides and Intermediates Market Size Worth USD 45.45 Billion in 2032 | Emergen Research

Vancouver, Dec. 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Polyamides (PA) and intermediates market size was USD 27.02 Billion in 2022 and is expected to register a steady revenue CAGR of 5.4% during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergent Research. Development of recycling technologies for PA is a key factor driving market revenue growth.

Recycling technologies for PA have emerged as a significant trend in the industry, driven by rising demand for sustainable and eco-friendly solutions. There is a strong emphasis on finding efficient and effective methods to recycle PA products as concerns about environmental impact and resource conservation increases. The development of recycling technologies specifically designed for PA has been gaining popularity over the recent years, which enable the deployment of waste polyamide products.

Chemical recycling methods, such as solvolysis and hydrolysis, are being explored to recover high-quality PA materials from various sources, including post-consumer waste and manufacturing scraps. These technologies offer the potential to close loop in the PA production cycle, promoting a circular economy approach.

For example, in October 2022, Evonik, a specialty chemicals company, aims to enhance the environmental sustainability of its INFINAM polyamide 12 (PA12) powder materials for Three Dimensional (3D) printing. The company is focusing not only on reducing Carbon Dioxide (CO2) emissions but also on evaluating other key sustainability factors, including water consumption and land use, for improving overall eco-balance.

Scope of Research

Report Details Outcome Market Size in 2022 USD 27.02 Billion CAGR (2023–2032) 5.4% Revenue Forecast To 2032 USD 45.45 Billion Base Year For Estimation 2022 Historical Data 2019–2021 Forecast Period 2023–2032 Quantitative Units Revenue in USD Million and CAGR in % from 2023 to 2032 Report Coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends Segments Covered Product type, distribution channel, application, end-use, and region Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa Country Scope U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Benelux, Rest of Europe, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Rest of APAC, Brazil, Rest of LATAM, Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa, Turkey, and Rest of Middle East & Africa Key Companies Profiled BASF SE, DuPont, DSM, Solvay, KRATON CORPORATION, Genomatica, Inc., Akzo Nobel N.V., Bayer AG, Eastman Chemical Company, and Arkema Customization Scope 10 hours of free customization and expert consultation

MAJOR COMPANIES and Market Share Analysis

The global polyamides and intermediates market is fragmented, with large and medium-sized players accounting for the majority of market revenue. Major players are deploying various strategies, entering into mergers & acquisitions, strategic agreements & contracts, developing, testing, and introducing more effective products. Some of the major companies included in the global polyamides and intermediates market report are:

BASF SE

DuPont

DSM

Solvay

Kraton Corporation

Genomatica, Inc.

Akzo Nobel N.V.

Bayer AG

Eastman Chemical Company

Arkema

Strategic Development

On 28 June, 2023, Arkema completed the acquisition of a majority stake (54%) in PI Advanced Materials, a company based in South Korea that specializes in the production of PA films used in circuit boards and graphite sheets. This acquisition aligns with Arkema's strategic goal of becoming a pure-play specialties firm by focusing on higher-margin offerings. The company has been divesting its Polymethyl Methacrylates (PMMA) business and investing in the development of a bio-based polyamide 11 plant in Singapore.

On 17 October, 2022, Arkema recently launched a new lineup of high-performance PA that are fully or partially recyclable. These PA, including Rilsan PA 11, Rilsamid PA 12, and Pebax polymers, are part of Arkema's Virtucycle program. The Virtucycle program focuses on establishing custom recycling centers in Italy, where these advanced polymers can be sourced, recycled, and reintegrated into the production cycle.

Some Key Highlights from the Report

The PA 66 segment is expected to account for largest revenue share in the global PA and intermediates market over the forecast period. This is due to increasing application of PA across various end-use industries such as automotive, electrical & electronics, construction, consumer goods, packaging, textiles, and others. The utilization of PA 66, commonly known as Nylon 66, is witnessing a rising trend in textile and manufacturing sectors. In the electronics industry, PA 66 is gaining traction due to rigid properties, which contribute to enhanced abrasion and friction capabilities.

The textile segment is expected to register steadily fast revenue growth rate in the global PA and intermediates market during the forecast period. This is because PA fibers, similar to nylon, are commonly employed in the textile industry due to their desirable characteristics. These fibers possess remarkable strength, durability, and excellent resistance to abrasion, making them highly suitable for a wide range of textile applications. Furthermore, PA fibers are favored for their exceptional performance, whether it is clothing, sportswear, activewear, or industrial textiles.

The Asia Pacific market accounted for largest revenue share in the global PA and intermediates market in 2022. This is attributed to rapid growth in automotive, chemical, and textile industries, leading to rising demand for PA and their intermediates. Among these industries, the automotive sector stands out as a significant consumer of polyamides and their intermediates, particularly in emerging regions.

Segments Covered in Report

Emergen Research has segmented the global PA and intermediates market on the basis of product type, distribution channel, application, end-use, and region:

Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)

PA 6 (Nylon 6) PA 66 (Nylon 66) PA 12 (Nylon 12) Others



Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)

Online Market Offline Retailer



Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)

Tires Musical Strings Bags Conveyor Belts Others



End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)

Automotive Textile Aerospace Electrical & Electronics Healthcare Sports & Leisure Others



Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2032) North America U.S. Canada Mexico Europe Germany France UK Italy Spain Benelux Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China India Japan South Korea Rest of APAC Latin America Brazil Rest of LATAM Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia UAE South Africa Turkey Rest of Middle East & Africa



